Phil Keoghan's Wild Story About Filming The Amazing Race In Other Countries Sounds So Frustrating

I’ve watched every single season of The Amazing Race on the TV schedule and have covered the show for CinemaBlend for years, but it still startles me how often I learn something new. Take for example, host Phil Keoghan talking about what goes on when the show is filming in random countries. He recently shared one crazy story about The Amazing Race that made me honestly mad on his behalf.

Keoghan and Big Brother’s Julie Chen Moonves were talking about filming their respective CBS reality TV bangers recently when Phil brought up the learning curve he’s had to deal with as the host of TAR. He said people in different cultures don’t always get what the show is doing, and told a crazy story about filming in Italy one time.

I remember once we were working with a crew, and we’re at the Pitstop and the Italian crew turned up. They’re all so relaxed, they’re having espressos and everything. I was explaining to them, ‘This is different from a movie,’ right? Like, ‘When the teams come in, it’s going to happen very quickly, and we have one shot and that’s it.’

This is doubtless the same advice the veteran host gives to any new crew who is helping out with a challenge or at the pit stop and trying to film the TAR winners and runner-up teams as they are coming in. The Amazing Race is a weirdly formatted series. It’s filmed in live time, and the teams are not stopping to wait for a camera crew to setup a shot. (Although the crew can mess with a team's game, as recently one team got screwed after losing their camera crew.)

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They’re like, ‘Yeah, don’t worry, don’t worry [in an Italian accent]. You want the espresso?’ So, sure enough, they did not finish building the crane. All the teams ran in within 10 minutes, and they were done. And then after I checked out the last team, the last team’s walking away, and then the guy goes, ‘OK we are ready now.’ And I said, ‘Well I’m really sorry to say, but you know what I was saying about the teams? I mean, we’re done.’

Somehow I don't see Phil as a guy just chilling and drinking espresso anyway, but from how he told the story it's clear he was skeptical of this Italian crew. He had reason to be, as they dropped the ball royally, though he says they got the message... eventually.

And he goes, ‘We’re done?’ I go, ‘Yeah, we’re done.’ He goes, ‘What do you want me to do?’ I said, ‘Well, let’s pack it up, and let’s see if we can get on time tomorrow.’ … and then the next day they were on time. But yes, sometimes people don’t understand like how quickly this thing happens.

I can't even imagine how stressful all of this was in the moment, and I'm frustrated on his behalf. Though I will say he has a pretty nonchalant and amused take on it looking back. If you want to hear the story from the horse’s mouth, you can check the clip out, below.

To clarify, Phil also said a lot of times they’ll touch down in a country and get through an entire episode of filming, then leave, all within the context of one day. It’s clear he loves this, but I can see the challenge of explaining this to crew and citizens who are not familiar with the reality format. Still, he did say he will always say "yes" to going to Italy, even if he’ll never forget the crane incident.

My favorite place to go outside of New Zealand, because I get to see my family, is Italy, right?... Like the whole country is a museum.

One thing that hasn’t changed for the longtime host? He doesn’t seem to ever tire of the traveling piece, and has said he loves experiencing "different cultures" previously. This is apparently true even if it’s only “18 hours” in a country and moving onto the next thing. It’s a trait that has made him uniquely qualified to host The Amazing Race for more than 25 years, and I hope it’s a long time before he taps out.