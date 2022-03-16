Vanderpump Rules Cast React After Katie Maloney And Tom Schwartz Get Candid About End Of Their 12-Year Relationship

Bravo fans have been knocked over sideways in shock (myself included) to learn that Vanderpump Rules’ longest-standing relationship -- besides Lisa and Ken Vanderpump’s -- have called it quits. Following several concerning breakup rumors, the official confirmation came yesterday that co-stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz were ending their marriage. The two were very candid about splitting up following 12 years together, and now the VR cast are reacting publicly to the unfortunate news.

Current And Previous Vanderpump Rules Castmates Respond To Tom Schwartz Break-up Post

The two reality stars actually started dating a few years before the series about Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant work staff premiered in 2013. They would later, in fact, get married on the show in 2019. Tom Schwartz indicated on his Instagram that the decision to end things ultimately came down to his wife Katie Maloney. He candidly shared that the situation “sucks” and is “painful,” but it would be “far sadder” if she stayed in the marriage while not happy. See Schwartz's true-to-form deprecating humor about being "model divorcées" below:

The response from their Bravo castmates inevitably flooded in, both past and present. Scheana Shay, who is tentatively considering filming her own upcoming nuptials for the show, wrote “Sending you love!” Similar comments of love and support were made by James Kennedy, Raquel Leviss and Jax Taylor. Taylor’s “love ya bro” remark, in particular, comes as a surprise, considering how much frank rancor he had about Vanderpump Rules upon his exit last year. Even Lala Kent’s ex Randall Emmett, once believed to be on the outs with the friend group, said “Love you buddy.”

More Vanderpump Rules Reactions Abound On Katie Maloney's Social Media

Likewise on her Instagram, Katie Maloney wrote that she “never thought” she would be revealing the dissolution of her marriage to Tom Schwartz. She added there was no animosity between them, making there “no sides to choose” for their friends and fans. Simply put, they just wanted to go on “different paths.” The Vanderpump Rules stated,

We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship. Although we may be on different paths we will continue to love and support one another's happiness.

Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss sent their love again to the now-former couple, as well as their controversial former co-stars/besties Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute. Others in the VR fam, such as Lala Kent, Brittany Cartwright, Charli Burnett, Max Boyens, Dayna Kathans, all also sent love and heart emojis their way.

This makes for the third major Vanderpump Rules split in recent months. First, Lala Kent called off her 3-year engagement to Randall Emmett over cheating allegations. Then Raquel Levis and James Kennedy broke up after only a few months of their own engagement, which was filmed for the show’s ninth season. Now, Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz…

The end of their relationship truly is a bit saddening. Though they had their ups and downs on-camera over the years – everything from name butt tattoos to cheating – they were undeniably made up an era of Vanderpump Rules together, and now that era is officially over it would seem…