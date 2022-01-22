Vanderpump Rules Stars Weigh In On Randall Emmett’s Friendships With The Cast After Lala Kent Breakup

Lala Kent’s relationship with Randall Emmett has been nearly as long as her tenure on Vanderpump Rules. The two first took up dating in 2015 and were actually engaged for almost three years when Kent called things off in October of 2021. In that span of time, the Midnight in the Switchgrass director/producer appeared to make friendships on his own with the notorious Bravo cast. Following the big split, though, certain stars have weighed in on the status of those friendships.

Due to divorce proceedings with his then-wife, Randall Emmett wouldn't appear on Vanderpump Rules in the early seasons and Lala Kent even refused to speak his name out of privacy. However, fans would eventually see him more and more, culminating in his significant presence in the recent ninth season, particularly his friendships with the guys.

Emmett, in fact, shared in one episode that he had wanted to invest in Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval’s new bar venture, but they turned him down. Speaking to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live recently, Schwartz and Sandoval updated viewers on what the breakup means for their bromance with the Hollywood producer. Sandoval said,

I don’t even know if Randall necessarily — I think at this point he might want to cut ties [with us] and maybe move on.

When pushed for more, the Vanderpump Rules star reflected that he's uncertain if his own friendship with Lala Kent’s ex will continue, adding, “I don't think so.” Kent has alleged of late that Randall Emmett really did cheat on her during their engagement, and her co-star Tom Schwartz is apparently taking a diplomatic approach to the situation. He shared,

On a personal level, I really love Randall, he is a great dude and we have a great relationship. But I understand that it got messy and Lala is my girl, too, so it’s complicated.

With Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz seemingly parting ways with Randall Emmett, or vice versa, it's not looking too hot for the rest of the cast. In fact, while the two Toms had a more “bro” friendship with Emmett, Vanderpump Rules co-stars Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix were about to go into business with him. During the Season 9 finale, they revealed he and his business partners had decided to invest $150,000 in their sandwich shop idea. However, on WWHL, Sandoval revealed that the partnership was “dissolved,” with Maloney and Madix looking for “other investors now.”

Nevertheless, it is Lala Kent who might just be done with her longtime castmates, regardless of their loyalties. She claimed that after receiving no support and a ton of criticism at the Vanderpump Rules reunion, she was mulling over whether to leave or stay on for another season. The teaser for the reunion was released only a few days ago. Kent is seen crying over the ordeal, and matriarch Lisa Vanderpump remarks about the breakup, “Sometimes the way you get them is the way you lose them."

The drama obviously continues on Vanderpump Rules, with or without Randall Emmett's help. We know of at least one other former Bravo alum who is strictly Team Lala – and it most certainly isn’t Shahs of Sunset’s Golnesa. Stay tuned for how things shake out at the Season 9 reunion, which premieres on Bravo on January 25.