Shahs Of Sunset's Golnesa Gharachedaghi Calls Out Lala Kent For Allegedly Cheating On Randall Emmett

Lala Kent called off her engagement to Hollywood producer Randall Emmett a few months back, after photos of him with other women surfaced. The Vanderpump Rules star has taken to shading the father of her child in the press ever since and even claimed she would thank the women he apparently cheated with. Surprisingly, though, Emmett has found a champion in Shahs of Sunset's Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi. Of late, the Bravo alum has actually accused Kent of cheating on Emmett.

There's been a back-and-forth between the network’s two headliners for some time. In December, Golnesa Gharachedaghi wrote on Instagram that Lala Kent should "take accountability" for staying with Randall Emmett, to which Kent responded on Watch What Happens Live recently that GG was “inappropriate” because she “knows nothing” about the situation. (In the same interview, Kent also revealed whether or not she and her co-star James Kennedy might get back together now.) The Shahs of Sunset star reacted on her Twitter account in a since-deleted tweet (via Page Six), saying:

Your personal business was made public by u & that allows pple [sic] to have an opinion. MY opinion is that u should have a little more self-respect. If I recall correctly u were bragging about going down on your castmate & the timeline puts u in a relationship at that time. Cheater?

Technically, Golnesa Gharachedaghi is correct. On a previous season of Vanderpump Rules, Lala Kent famously "went down" on her co-star Ariana Madix in the back seat of a car while Madix’s boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, was present. Nevertheless, the implications from all parties at the time was that it was not considered cheating and that Randall Emmett didn’t mind what happened.

Along with the pointed cheating allegation, other tweets from Golnesa Gharachedaghi have also been deleted. Specifically, Lala Kent shared on WWHL that she expected more “compassion” from GG, who is also a single mom. In response, Gharachedaghi insinuated that Kent was confused and that she would regret talking publicly about Randall Emmett’s supposed transgressions. The deleted post said:

U said I’m a single mom as if I’m a victim of a circumstance & that I should have empathy for what you’re going thru bcuz [sic] we’re both single? Do not confuse my original point sweetie… One day all of ur anger will disappear but all of the horrible things YOU decided to make public about ur daughter’s father, will always be there.

Golnesa Gharachedaghi is known on Shahs of Sunset for having very strong opinions about sex and relationships. In the most recent season of the show, she, in fact, shared more about how she aligns with being polyamorous (which means having multiple consensual romantic partners at once). It got the reality star into some drama, though, when she weighed in on her co-star Mike Shouhed’s sexting scandal, saying that there was nothing wrong with it if that's the kind of relationship he likes. She summed up her views in a tweet in early January:

So many people are in polyamorous relationships but just don't want to be honest about it. It ain't cheating if you're open. Those who want that lifestyle will stay. But cheating should NEVER be an option.January 4, 2022 See more

Lala Kent isn't the only one feeling the heat of Golnesa Gharachedaghi's opinions. Porsha Williams – ex Real Housewives of Atlanta star who can humbly say she is the most successful of her franchise – is receiving some feedback, too. Reacting to a recent episode of Porsha’s Family Matters, the fellow Bravolebrity wrote that she was “disturbed” by Williams’ violence toward the father of her child, Dennis McKinley. Williams has yet to respond to the commentary, though.

Honestly, Bravo feuds are a dime-a-dozen. Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards? Brandi Glanville and Denise Richards? They happen so often, but cheating allegations are in another bracket entirely of shots fired. And Lala Kent herself is known to blow up, too, so it's not looking like this growing feud with Golnesa Gharachedaghi will end well.