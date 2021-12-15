Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent Shades Ex-Fiancé Yet Again, This Time With Vibrators

Ever since Lala Kent called off the engagement with her former fiancé Randall Emmett, the shade has been admirably persistent. The Hollywood producer reportedly cheated on her with multiple women, after which she decided to change her “Rand” tattoo to “bRand new” – and make a tidy profit off of it. Then Kent casually dissed the father of her child through her cushy new living arrangements. Apparently, she's not stopping anytime soon, either, because the Vanderpump Rules alum has another underhanded message about Emmett that just so happens to involve vibrators.

Lala Kent, as mentioned, has posted a slew of product promotions on her social media accounts in the wake of her breakup. The latest is a free giveaway of “thousands” of vibrators for the holiday season. (Talk about a very Merry Christmas for fans and a Happy New Year...) But it was the hilarious caption that really caught people's eyes when the reality star said, “It's the best sexy time I've had in five years and eight months.” How ironic – that just so happens to be the length of her relationship to with her ex. See the post from Kent’s Instagram here:

The shade regarding the two reality TV stars' supposed sex life is a bit of low-hanging fruit post-split, but I'm absolutely living for it regardless. It also is rather revealing about the actual state of their affairs. On the previous seasons of Vanderpump Rules, Lala Kent typically had nothing but glowing (and sometimes raunchy) things to say about her former man. However, in the latest season that involves him more than ever, fans have started to learn that Kent seemed to anticipate a breakup happening for them, and so too did co-star Tom Sandoval.

Since the split, the starlet has been adamant that her only priority is to protect her and Randall Emmett’s 8-month-old daughter, Ocean. And despite the company of free vibrators, she revealed that it has been tough being a single mom during the holidays. As for Emmett himself, he has been kicked off their formerly joint podcast and stated only in his last episode that he was going to keep things private moving forward.

When star isn't actively waving vibrators in the face of her ex, though, she still has a thing or two to also shade about her co-stars. The show's ninth season just wrapped filming the reunion – and matriarch Lisa Vanderpump had one of her signature dirty jokes for the occasion. But Lala Kent conveyed that none of her castmates besides Raquel Leviss (who is in the midst of her own breakup) have reached out in support before or after the breakup hoopla. As a matter of fact, she added that she might not even return to the Bravo series next season due to their lack of loyalty and sympathy.

Most likely, Scheana Shay and Brock Davies wouldn't mind the show not having her, considering their recent disagreements about family obligation. But I would mind. Keep up with the latest season of Vanderpump Rules on Tuesdays on Bravo at 9 p.m. EST.