Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss Breaks Silence On Tom Sandoval Cheating Scandal With Apologies And Claims About Physical Assault

There have been some major developments over the last few days in regard to the cheating scandal involving Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss. Since the initial news broke, insiders have provided additional information on their months-long affair amid Sandoval’s relationship with fellow series alum Ariana Madix, who he'd been with for nine years. Earlier this morning, Sandoval formally apologized to Madix and, now, Leviss has broken her silence. Her lengthy statement includes multiple apologies and claims of physical assault.

Raquel Leviss, who’s appeared on the Bravo reality TV series since its fifth season, released her statement though ET. The 28-year-old began the message by apologizing directly to Ariana Madix for her actions and declared that she has “no excuse” for all that's happened. She’s also apparently mulling over the decisions she’s made and, while making that point, she got candid about how she’s approached interpersonal relationships over the years:

I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana. I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved. I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships. I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices.

The media personality also took some time to open up about the pitfalls that come with being in the limelight. Though she acknowledged that she understands she made the choice to be in this position, the star also made note of the specific negative effects it has allegedly had on her life:

Although I chose to be on a reality show accepting the good and bad that comes with it, beyond my own actions I have been physically assaulted, lost friendships, received death threats and hate emails in addition to having had my privacy violated.

She further explained that she’s “begun counseling to end my unhealthy behavioral cycle” and to “learn to set stronger emotional boundaries and learn to protect my mental health.” While attempting to grapple with her “mistakes,” she’s focusing on her “own health and well-being and as I strive to be a better person moving forward.”

Just a few days ago, sources alleged that Raquel Leviss (who was once engaged to co-star James Kennedy) and Tom Sandoval were “communicating inappropriately” for months before their affair came to light. Fans also just recently noticed that the two had also been sporting similar necklaces as of late. In addition, recently unearthed footage showed Sandoval and Leviss hanging out in the same places, without any of their castmates present.

Speaking of their co-stars, Ariana Madix was reportedly blindsided by this revelation and was especially hurt when she learned who the other woman was. Though she’s yet to publicly acknowledge the matter, Madix had a tense conversation about it with her ex, per insiders. Said discussion was purportedly filmed for Vanderpump Rules Season 10, yet Bravo officials have yet to verify that claim.

The latest rumors suggest that Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval are now looking to pursue a true relationship. Of course, that’s yet to be confirmed by the stars’ themselves. As these apologies and claims from the stars as well as the flurry of reports continue to reach the surface, it’s unclear as to just when the dust will settle on this tumultuous situation.

Vanderpump Rules airs new episodes on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo as part of the 2023 TV schedule, and past seasons are available to stream via a Peacock subscription.