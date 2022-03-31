Vanessa Hudgens Just Reunited With A High School Musical Star, Because We're All In This Together

Together, together! Together, everyone! You know this one? Come on, a lot of us memorized every dance move to the High School Musical movie when the Disney Channel hit first premiered over 15 years ago . The Academy Awards' after party was graced with some Wildcat energy with Vanessa Hudgens joining the festivities alongside one of her co-stars from the Disney trilogy.

Hudgens reunited with Monique Coleman, who played Taylor McKessie to her Gabriella Montez in the classic musical movies. On Instagram , Vanessa Hudgens shared a boomerang of her alongside the fellow Wildcat while all dolled up at an Oscars after party together. Check it:

(Image credit: Instagram/Vanessa Hudgens)

When Gabriella first joined East High as a new student in the 2006 film, Coleman’s character Taylor helped her start to find her place in the school with the Scholastic Decathlon Team. However, she was also pulled in the direction of musical theatre and Zac Efron’s Troy Bolton as the star basketball player dealt with a similar push and pull.

The actresses worked together in the 2007 sequel High School Musical 2 and 2008’s High School Musical 3: Senior Year as well before embarking on their own careers following the East High Wildcats graduating. Hudgens famously dated Efron while filming the Disney Channel films before moving on with other relationships. The actress is still close with Ashley Tisdale through the Sharpay actress starting a family of her own.

Monique Coleman recently reunited with her High School Musical co-star Corbin Blue on the small screen by working together again for Lifetime movie A Christmas Dance Reunion . The actress has been open about what it was like behind the scenes of High School Musical in recent years, getting real about Taylor’s famed headbands being a product of hairstylists on set not knowing how to do her hair in a predominantly white cast.

It’s great to see this pair of girls still making time to catch up with each other after all this time and having fun on Oscar night. Vanessa Hudgens had the honor of hosting the pre-show on ABC this year after finding a role in Lin-Manuel Miranda-directed musical Tick, Tick… Boom! alongside Andrew Garfield, who was nominated under the Best Actor category.

The High School Musical series has lived on with the streaming series starring Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett. The show played tribute to the original movies and spawned young stars of their own. You can check out all the installments of High School Musical, including the classic movies starring Hudgens and Coleman, with a Disney+ subscription .

Up next, Hudgens will star in the Army of the Dead spinoff series Lost Vegas alongside Tig Notaro, Jena Malone, Joe Manganiello, and Christian Slater. We’ll keep you updated here on CinemaBlend on the High School Musical casts’ other future projects.