Vanessa Lachey Had Her NCIS Hawaii Homies Over And It’s Like No Time Has Passed At All Since The Cancellation

The 2024 TV schedule saw many great shows get canceled and suddenly end , with NCIS: Hawai’i high on that list. The series was axed by CBS even before its frustrating cliffhanger finale in May, which left many fans upset by both the news and the lack of clear justification for that decision. And although it's been off the air for most of the year, fans continue campaigning for it to be saved, and Vanessa Lachey showed off a mini co-star reunion in a post that makes it seem like no time has passed since the controversial cancellation.

Leave it to the holidays to bring us small surprises that feed our media-loving souls. Jason Antoon, who played Ernie Malik, posted to his Instagram an NCIS: Hawai’i gathering at his costar’s home. And even though it’s a small group, it feels like we were just watching the finale yesterday. The caption speaks sweetly of those present (and not) while wishing everyone a good holiday season, check it out for yourself here:

Antoon's caption aimed to celebrate the majority of late December holiday festivities, while also sharing some love for those who weren't in attendance. Unsurprisingly, fans were all over the comment section with only positive things to say, such as those noted below.

ohana😭😭😭😭 merry christmas to you all! - @blyedccks

Love it. Still not over what happened. Wishing you all a happy new year x - @tracy.s1981

I’m not crying you’re crying. Happy holidays, ‘Ohana! 🤙🏽❤️🎄- @nothingbutnette

Love this. Happy holidays my friend! - @briankdietzen

So very wonderful to see your beautiful/handsome faces!! 😍😍 So very much miss seeing you on Monday nights. Cheers to your continuing Ohana...and to the family members missing in this photo. 🤗😁💖- @londonadopted

The actress and model also took to her Instagram stories to commemorate the get-together, resharing the sweet group photo, as well as showing off a fitting tropical spread alongside a homey pic that nods to a cultural belief of where they filmed the series. Both of those pics can be seen below.

It’s a present I didn’t know I needed but truly glad to have. Having any of the cast members gathered together casually for a holiday reunion feels right, along with the delicious fruit spread and ties to Hawai'ian cultural norms. It's seemingly helping heal a part of their show getting canceled for me. And Nick Lachey amongst the bunch is a fun bonus, even if he didn't get to enjoy his own multi-season arc before it ended.

The Love is Blind co-host admitted she was blindsided about the cancellation, along with fellow costars. While the show had a designated fan base and gained a bit more traction, it ultimately was a scheduling snag. The Eye Network’s head honcho revealed, that if it had been any other year, Lachey and company would likely still be on air . The fans are still fighting for the series' return, often using # SaveNCISHawaii online but I’m glad this holiday reunion was shared as a small gift to fans.

This get-together photo is wholesome and makes me hopeful for each of their futures. Funnily enough, it also takes me right back to saying goodbye and feeling like no time has passed since. And fans don't need to take any time at all to instantly find episodes with a Paramount+ subscription .