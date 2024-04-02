After A Video About How SNL Doesn't Hire 'Hot Women' Went Viral, A Cast Member Fired Back With A Hilarious Response

Saturday Night Live generates buzz on a weekly basis during a season, and that's no different in the current Season 49 for reasons ranging from Sydney Sweeney throwing shade as celebrity host to the latest sketch about Donald Trump. Now a video has gone viral that actually has nothing to do with a sketch or monologue, but one person's claim that SNL doesn't hire "hot women." And one cast member had a response that I'd say is way funnier than the original video!

The video – which started on TikTok before being reposted to X (formerly known as Twitter) – features the poster asking if anybody noticed that SNL has "never hired a hot woman" and went on to show photos of many Saturday Night Live cast members over the years. Sarah Sherman, who has been part of the SNL cast for three seasons now after joining in Season 47, responded on X:

just found out i’m not hot. please give me and my family space to grieve privately and uglily at this time.

The video hasn't exactly gotten a positive response on X, but Sarah Sherman found a way to clap back while also dropping a joke that I honestly can imagine airing as part of an SNL sketch. It's not shocking – even though Sherman won't be breaking any of Kenan Thompson's SNL records for longevity any time soon, she has made an impact over her three seasons far.

In fact, not only did her first season make our ranking of the top single-season casts in SNL history, but she's on our list of iconic guests on Weekend Update for her ability to roast Colin Jost. And when is roasting Colin Jost not fun to watch, whether it's Sherman dropping by the Weekend Update desk, Michael Che hilariously sabotaging Jost by writing inappropriate jokes for him, or former SNL head writer Seth Meyers airing a video of Jost looking silly on national television?

All in all, levels of attractiveness are now and always will be subjective, but social media has Sarah Sherman's back in the comment section, and hopefully her response will at least circulate as much as the original video on X. Sarah Sherman is also an accomplished actress in scripted comedy, including a role in Adam Sandler's film You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, available streaming now via Netflix subscription.

In a funny bit of timing, SNL alum Kristen Wiig – who was one of the actresses mentioned as not being "hot" in the original video – is next up in the lineup of Saturday Night Live Season 49 hosts on April 6, with musical guest Raye. I don't know that I expect the viral video to be a big enough deal for a sketch to air about it, but Wiig will be back on stage in just days.

Tune in to NBC on Saturdays starting at 11:29 p.m. ET for new episodes of Saturday Night Live in the 2024 TV schedule. You can also find episodes from all 49 seasons of SNL so far streaming with a Peacock Premium subscription.