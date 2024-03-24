Was Sydney Sweeney Worried About Throwing Shade At Madame Web During Her SNL Monologue?

Madame Web, which has a cast that includes Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney, didn’t get the reception Sony was hoping for. Critics didn't hold back on Johnson's superhero movie , and it bombed at the box office, making $98 million against a reported budget of $80 million. Many have since thrown a few jabs at the flick, including Sweeney -- who shaded it during her SNL monologue a few weeks ago. Now, the actress has revealed whether she was worried at all about poking a little fun at the latest Spider-Man Universe film.

At the beginning of March, when Sydney Sweeney hosted Saturday Night Live amid Season 49 , she showed off her sense of humor during her monologue listing projects we’ve seen her in like Anyone But You and Euphoria. But she then noted that “you definitely did not see me in Madame Web," which was a comment met by laughter from the audience. While speaking with NME , the 26-year-old actress spoke candidly on whether or not she was nervous throwing in her now viral quip. Here was her response:

No… I’m never nervous. If I’m gonna do something, I’m gonna do it 100 per cent.

I wouldn’t expect anything less from Sydney Sweeney, as she does seem to give it her all when it comes to her work. While portraying the role of Euphoria’s Cassie Howard, for instance, Sweeney has gone all in when showing off the insecure teenager’s sensuality, anger and over-the-top outbursts. Even for her comic book flick, Sweeney made sure to do research for her first superhero movie by reading a bunch of comic books. It’s true that if you’re going to do something, you might as well go all the way.

Some may consider it incredibly risky that the starlet poked fun at the blockbuster. That might be because Sony was allegedly upset at Dakota Johnson for admitting she didn’t plan on seeing the movie amidst the press tour. Johnson also said she wasn’t surprised the superhero film was getting “ripped to shreds” by critics , believing audiences are smart enough “to sniff out bullshit.” The Social Network actress also expressed that while the film's performance has been lackluster, she views it as a learning experience -- one that might have her not aiming to do a superhero flick again.

Sydney Sweeney, on the other hand, had a more jovial reaction to Madame Web bombing at the box office . She said no matter what would happen to the movie, she was just “along for the ride.” So, it doesn’t appear that Sweeney has any true shame over being associated with the film.

The internet couldn’t get enough of Sydney Sweeney’s roast on SNL , as commenters seemingly found a lot of humor in the jab. If anything, this is all a true testament to just how self-deprecating the star can be. I think that based on what's she said in the aftermath of the film's performance, it's also clear that despite the slight, she holds no true ill will towards the production. Sweeney has proven to be a fearless creative and her lack of worries about the joke further cement that notion.

