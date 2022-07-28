Kelly Clarkson Freaking Out When Nic Cage Admits He Added An Unbearable Weight Scene To The Script Is Totally Adorable

For the talk show hosts who get to interview celebrities on a daily basis about their latest projects, some of the best parts of the job must be finding out the little Easter eggs or behind-the-scenes factoids you don’t get from just watching the movie. It’s even more fun if the host is a fan of a movie, and Kelly Clarkson was fully living that life when she talked to Nicolas Cage on her talk show about his newer flick The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. The host had the most adorable reaction to finding out the iconic actor added a specific scene to the movie.

The scene in question -- and minor spoilers are coming in the next few paragraphs -- featured Nicolas Cage (playing himself) making out with a younger version of himself (Nicky Cage, naturally). During an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show , the host started laughing about how narcissistic that scene was, when the actor interjected that the scene in question wasn’t in the script. The revelation caused Kelly Clarkson to totally freak out, throwing herself back in her chair as she showered him with compliments. Check out the conversation below about how Nic Cage came up with one of the funniest moments from The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (and her reaction to the news):

Kelly Clarkson’s reaction was as entertaining as Nicolas Cage’s reveal itself. Sometimes when a talk show host fully interrupts a celebrity during an interview, it can be super annoying. (There are entire videos dedicated to Jimmy Fallon interrupting.) Clarkson is different, though, and there’s no way Cage had an issue with her enthusiasm, as she just could not keep herself from yelling, “I love you! I love you!” and then filling in the rest of the audience on what happened when older Cage met his younger self.

The actor said Nicky Cage was “so arrogant, so irreverent, so obnoxious,” and when he came face-to-face (so to speak) with this “awful” version of himself, he thought up the idea that got added into the script. He told Clarkson:

But what happened was I said, OK, well, this whole experience for me is weird and uncomfortable and awkward, kind of like if I were making out with myself. And I thought, ‘Yeah, Nicky should French kiss Nick.’ And, so that's where that came from.

The choice seems to have been a good one, but it certainly wasn’t just the make-out scene that the former Voice coach commended. She dissolved into giggles over multiple parts of the movie, and praised other members of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent cast , including Pedro Pascal and Tiffany Haddish.

Kelly Clarkson was certainly a fan of the movie, but you probably want to experience Nic Cage’s performance for yourself. It’s unknown when it will be available for streaming, but The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is available to rent or buy on platforms including Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime. Before you watch it though, the director suggests watching these three Cage movies first . If you’ve seen the film and loved it, here are five more meta movies you might be interested in.