Kim Kardashian And Kelly Clarkson Are Both Dealing With Scary Incidents This Week Involving Stalkers

Proper security for celebrities is not a matter to be taken lightly. Kim Kardashian knows that all too well, after being robbed at gunpoint of nearly $10 million of jewelry in Paris in 2016. In the years since, she’s reportedly had to involve the courts regarding stalkers, and she did just that this week, as she filed a restraining order against a man who reportedly showed up at her house, saying he was armed. Kelly Clarkson, as well, was forced to file a report against a man who has been trespassing on her property and leaving unwanted gifts. Let’s take a look at what’s gone down.

Kim Kardashian Granted Restraining Order Against Man Who Says He Talked To Her ‘Telepathically’

On December 5, Kim Kardashian was granted a restraining order against Andre Persaud, who showed up at her house at least three times in August, TMZ reports, claiming to be armed. The SKIMS boss also said he "claimed that I had been communicating with him telepathically," and that he'd been posting about her on social media.

Per the restraining order, the man — who Kim Kardashian denies ever meeting — must stay at least 100 yards away from her for five years, and he is prohibited from owning or possessing a gun.

This isn’t the first time the reality star has had to take legal action against a potential threat. In May of this year, Kim Kardashian sought a restraining order against a man who had sent more than 30 letters to her house, threatening to kill her and then-boyfriend Pete Davidson . She also claimed the man made “disturbing sexual references,” and was thought to be behind a written bomb threat that was made to her business office.

Kelly Clarkson Files Police Report After Trespasser Leaves Unwanted Gifts

American Idol champion Kelly Clarkson is involved in a scary situation of her own, after a man she doesn’t know trespassed on her Los Angeles-area home multiple times over the past month, apparently to leave her gifts. TMZ reports that surveillance footage captured the man leaving items on her porch, including cards and plants. Her security team filed a report with the Los Angeles Police Department, and officers are using the footage to try to identify him.

Once they find and question the perpetrator, Kelly Clarkson and the police will be able to assess the threat level and decide what further action is appropriate.

These are certainly some unsettling situations, and thankfully it sounds like security teams for both Kim Kardashian and Kelly Clarkson are on top of it. One can't be too careful, especially since having strangers show up on private property could be a potential threat to one's children as well. Hopefully the daytime talk show host’s situation can be resolved without major incident, and both celebrities will continue to stay safe.