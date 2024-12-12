I Can't Stop Watching Chris Rock's Hilariously Inaccurate (And Weirdly David Spade-Oriented) SNL Promo, And Now I'm Pumped For Saturday Night

Saturday Night Live 's 50th Season is ending this year with a bang! With two more episodes on the 2024 TV schedule , the sketch show is gearing up to close out the year with two mega alums, Chris Rock this weekend (December 14) and Martin Short the following Saturday (December 21). Rock’s promo just dropped last night too, and I haven’t been able to stop thinking about how silly and inaccurate the comedian’s Studio 8H spiel (which weirdly included a lot of talk about David Spade) is! While not factually correct, the hilarious energy of this ad is infectious, and I’m really looking forward to watching the comedian this Saturday night.

The Madagascar actor's SNL promo opens with new cast member, Jane Wickline, hosting a tour in the iconic studio for a small group. While sharing history about the comedy institution, Rock walks in. All are thrilled to see him and are okay that he jumps in to take over the talk. However, of course, it’s incredibly and hilariously inaccurate. Everyone except Wickline accepts what he’s saying, and when he's done he thanks everyone for their time and mistakes the current SNL actor for another Jane, OG cast member Jane Curtin.

Check the spot for yourself below and see how goofy it gets:

Chris Rock Shares SNL Facts During Jane Wickline's Studio Tour - YouTube Watch On

From Jackie Robinson being an intern to Tupac being shot on stage and the audience being captivated by it all, I’m loving this obviously wrong history lesson. And let’s not forget that David Spade bit about being bit on the ass by a llama, which was a weird, but relevant, joke to throw in since the comedian popped up in last week's SNL episode.

Honestly, I think Rock's episode could cement him as one of the best SNL hosts of all time if it’s anything like that 51-second promo. His vibe makes it clear that he's absolutely ready for this Saturday, and now I'm hopeful that he'll bring that high energy and nostalgia to his sketches.

As Saturday Night Live gears up for the holidays and ends the first half of its 50th Season, it’s no surprise they have Rock and Short hosting. Fans of the show know both comedians, and it’s a really smart move to combine these two with Christmas and holiday classics to encourage viewership. We already got a surprise Church Lady cameo from David Spade, so I am optimistic that more fun callbacks and guest stars are also on the way. And SNL's seasonal bits are always some of their most viral and long-lasting, so it should be a fun time.

So, be sure to tune in to NBC (or stream it with a Peacock subscription) on the titular night at 11:30 p.m. ET to catch Chris Rock and musical guest Gracie Abrams on Saturday Night Live, because this is bound to be a memorable episode!