Were Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn Ever Actually Married As Swifties Speculated? Insider Speaks Out

Taylor Swift’s love life has always been surrounded by rumors and speculation. From fans dissecting lyrics and trying to draw conclusions, to hyper-analyzing paparazzi photos of the "Anti-Hero" singer, Swifties are always trying to figure out what is going on in her life, specifically her love life. So, over the course of the pop star and Joe Alwyn's very private six-year relationship, fans began to speculate that the two were engaged, or even married. Now, that the singer and actor have reportedly broken up , a source has spoken out explaining that the two never tied the knot.

Over the years fans have theorized that Swift and Alwyn had secretly gotten said "I do," however, a source told Page Six that this rumor is “fully not true.” Fans had speculated during the evermore era that the two got married, as the publication wrote, when they saw Swift in what looked like a wedding dress in the “Willow” music video.

However, this source clarified that the now-broken-up couple was never married, or engaged.

Maybe the more realistic rumor surrounding Swift and Alwyn was that they were engaged. They were together for six years, and Swifties had been wondering if they were fiances for a while after seeing the songwriter wearing a ring in the Miss Americana documentary in 2020. Again, nothing was ever confirmed about the two, and I’d guess they were never engaged, and definitely never wed.

Following the news that Swift and Alywn broke up, Swifties’ gears got going, and they began to speculate that a change in her Eras setlist could have hinted at the breakup. The “Lavender Haze” singer switched out “Invisible String” for “the 1,” and considering the first track is about being hopeful and in love, while the latter is about past love, it makes sense why her followers would think this change was made after the breakup.

(Image credit: Ethan Miller/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

When the news broke about Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn breaking up, the memes began and the Swifties were in mourning. However, like the detectives they are, her followers started to put the pieces together that the couple had broken up a few weeks earlier. In the quote from the insider who broke the news, they noted that the breakup happened a couple of weeks earlier, and it was amicable. As fans learned this they realized that was likely why the Conversations with Friends star hadn’t been spotted at an Eras show.

Over the course of their relationship, Joe Alwyn collaborated multiple times with Swift on her music, under the pseudonym William Bowery . The Catherine Called Birdy star collaborated with the “Lover” singer on tracks that are seen across Swift’s eras , including, “Betty” and “Exile” on folklore, “Coney Island” and “Champagne Problems” on evermore, and “Sweet Nothings” on Midnights. Along with co-writing some of Swift’s recent music, he’s also the subject of some of her songs including “Lavender Haze.”

There still has not been any official confirmation about Swift and Alwyn's breakup, however, multiple anonymous sources have clarified that they are no longer together. With this latest story, the rumors about the duo being married have also been put to rest.