Amid Reports About CBS News’ Bari Weiss, A Source Claims Another Company Bigwig Is ‘Dead Meat’

CBS News continues to receive backlash amid a series of leadership changes that have occurred over the last several months. Many of those headlines have specifically swirled around editor-in-chief Bari Weiss, whose alleged management style and editorial approach have been criticized. While Weiss has seemingly received the brunt of the blame for any reported discord within the company, she’s allegedly not the only one in the hot seat. Apparently, another company exec is “dead meat” at this point.

It’s CBS News President Tom Cibrowski who’s allegedly in trouble amid ratings struggles for the company. As of late, CBS Mornings has seen programming challenges, and it just notched its lowest-rated week ever. One source spoke to The New York Post and claimed this particular low point would fall squarely on Cibrowski’s shoulders. Cibrowski was put in charge of the aforementioned morning show this year and, per that insider, the powers that be are not pleased with how ratings are panning out:

Tom is dead meat. I know Bari might not care about the show, but it is embarrassing when you hit all-time lows.

During the week of July 13, CBS Mornings – as anchored by Gayle King and Nate Burleson – only posted an average of 1.59 million viewers. That marked a 13% decrease in viewership in relation to the previous week. Per Nielsen ratings, this ultimately marks the first time the news show has ever gone below a 1.6 million viewer average. This report from the Post, however, suggests that ratings aren’t the only reason why Cibrowski supposedly isn’t garnering favor at the Eye Network.