Ever Wonder What Happens During DWTS Contestant Warm-Ups? Check Out Rylee Arnold And Stephen Nedoroscik’s Fun TikTok Video

Dancing With The Stars Season 33 is in full swing amid the 2024 TV schedule , and it features a celebrity cast that entertains not only on TV but on social media as well. A number of dancers and contestants are very active on TikTok and have been keeping fans well fed with behind-the-scenes bonus content. And, to many people’s delight, one of the most active duos on the app has been Rylee Arnold and America’s favorite male gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik, who used a funny video to show what competitors do during warm-ups.

Affectionately known as “Pommel-Horse Guy,”Stephen Nedoroscik won over 2024 Olympic audiences with his special ability to dominate on the pommel-horse by just the feel of his hands. Audiences were excited to find out the Olympian would be joining the 2024 cast of DWTS , partnered with Rylee Arnold. Already frontrunners after just one week , the pair decided to make a video showing just exactly how they get ready to perform their killer routines, both on the stage and the mount. Check out the delightful clip below:

The video starts with the athlete teaching his partner an exercise he uses to practice “conserving angular momentum” during his gymnastics routines. It's a fancy way of saying spinning yourself around on a stool without your feet touching the ground. The two get their giggles out before moving to dance warm ups on their feet, something the Olympian previously joked he was excited to utilize after only spinning around on his hands the month prior.

What I love about this duo is that they know how to have fun while still getting the job done. They get silly and make TikToks but then lock in, as demonstrated by their high score during the first week, placing 3rd out of 15 competitors. It should be noted that they aren't the only ones participating in online trends, although their wholesome friendship certainly stands out, pulling lots of views to their pages.

2024 Team USA Bronze Medalist Ilona Maher is also competing this season on DWTS and has posted content regularly on TikTok as well. Which is nothing new to the Olympian, who kept followers updated on all the happenings in the Paris Olympic village, including meeting (well-paid) Team USA correspondent Snoop Dogg . Only a week in, and she has already posted collab videos with both Dwight Howard and the most recent Bachelor, Joey Graziadei.

I would love to see both Ilona Maher and Stephen Nedoroscik employ their respective athletic abilities in their dance routines. It’d be cool if Maher lifted her partner, Alan Bersten, into the air like one of her teammates, and there have already been calls for the gymnastics “Superman” to show off his pommel skills by break dancing . I’m so excited to see how they do this season. We already know they can win Olympic medals, and I can't wait to see who dances their way to a Mirrorball Trophy!

In the meantime, I'm grateful to Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold for shedding some light on their warm-up routines. Hopefully, they drop more fun clips on TikTok as time goes on. Of course, be sure to catch the two of them and all of the other dancing duos when Dancing with the Stars airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. EST on ABC, and you can stream the show with Disney+ subscription .