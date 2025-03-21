What’s Next For The Bachelor’s Rachael Kirkconnell After Matt James Split? She Wants ‘People To Know Everything’

No longer just half of a couple.

Ever since Rachael Kirkconnell joined The Bachelor franchise in 2021, her name has always been associated with Matt James, whether that was due to her winning his final rose, the racism scandal that plagued Season 25, or — as of January — their shocking breakup. Kirkconnell is finally making a name for herself as an individual, and she recently opened up about being excited to show the world “everything” about her.

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell built a strong social media presence for themselves, traveling the world and posting restaurant reviews from their excursions. Whether or not the foodie space is still where Kirkconnell wants to be is unclear, but she opened up to OK! Magazine about breaking free from being just one half of a Bachelor Nation couple. She said:

I wasn’t seen as an individual person but more as a unit. So, really, I want people to know everything about me. I don’t think there’s anything specific. I’m excited to let people in a little bit more.

It’s no secret that The Bachelor doesn’t have the best track record for lasting romance, and Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James’ four-year relationship was one of the most enduring. In fact, to this day Sean Lowe remains the only lead to make it to the altar with the woman he proposed to on the show.

Zach Shallcross and Joey Graziadei are still engaged to their seasons’ winners — and we’ll have to see what happens when Grant Ellis’ season finale airs March 24 on the 2025 TV schedule (we’ve got the Grant Ellis spoilers, if you want them). However, until just a couple of months ago, Matt James was also among those so-far-successful love stories.

Rachael Kirkconnell sounds like she’s ready to not live in that shadow any longer, as she continued:

I think I’ve been more reserved in the last few years. And I think I was thinking about more than just myself when it came to every single aspect of my life and any decision I made. [Now,] I don’t really have to think about anyone but myself. I just want to put myself out there in every way. So hopefully, everyone can get to know, really, everything about me.

In the months since their split, Rachael Kirkconnell has been listening to Taylor Swift as she embarks on this journey of self-discovery. She’s working on regaining her confidence, she said, and being nicer to herself. The women of Bachelor Nation gave her a boost in that direction, with several former cast members sending love and support to Kirkconnell.

She may not have all the answers regarding what’s next, but she says she has been trying to get out of her comfort zone and learn more about who she is. She said:

I’m honestly just taking it one day at a time. I am just trying to make lemonade out of lemons. I will say I think that’s what my goal is professionally, just to say yes to a lot more things than I usually would and just put myself out there.

One of the things she’s already said “yes” to was a savage paper towel ad that referenced the Matt James breakup, and it will be interesting to see what else we get from Rachael Kirkconnell, the individual.

In the meantime, tune into The Bachelor Season 29 finale, which starts at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, March 24, on ABC and can be streamed the next day with a Hulu subscription.

