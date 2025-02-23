Rachael Kirkconnell Hilariously Shades Matt James In 'Savage' New Ad For... Paper Towels?

As far as The Bachelor breakups go, Matt James has kept things pretty clean since announcing that he had ended his four-year relationship with Rachael Kirkconnell, and after relaying her side of the breakup on Call Her Daddy, Kirkconnell seems to be doing her part to keep things from getting too messy as well. The Bachelor Season 25 winner has partnered with Brawny paper towels in a new ad, and fans are here for the “savage” trolling of her ex.

It’s been a month since Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell’s split rocked Bachelor Nation, and even as a new season of The Bachelor airs on the 2025 TV schedule, I have to admit I’m kind of obsessed with a different love story after Kirkconnell posted her hilarious new ad for paper towels. Check it out on her Instagram:

Rachael Kirkconnell and the Brawny Man is the ship I never knew I needed. The Bachelor alum never actually mentions Matt James by name in the ad, but she doesn’t need to. Anybody who’s followed the story of this breakup likely picked up on the not-so-subtle jabs, including finding someone she can always depend on who is strong and reliable, no matter what surprises come her way.

Her mentioning the pressure to pick out the perfect dinner spot was surely also a reference to the food bloggers’ relationship. More specifically, Rachael Kirkconnell said the argument that led to her breakup started because she felt her restaurant choice that night wasn’t good enough. Even the fact that they were making pizza in the ad seemed to throw back to their final video together — posted mere hours before Matt James allegedly blindsided Kirkconnell by announcing their split to the world — that showed them eating pizza.

Just as the women of Bachelor Nation supported Rachael Kirkconnell post-breakup, former Bachelorettes and others gave their stamp of approval for the new ad in the comments:

Miss Rachael you’re iconic – Jenn Tran

– Jenn Tran ITS GIVING Ariana Madix 👏👏 – Kaitlyn Bristowe

– Kaitlyn Bristowe The marketing team who pitched this collab need a raise STAT 🤣👏 – @iskra

– @iskra Savage – @thetessasmith

– @thetessasmith I feel like we all just won the lottery 🤣😮‍💨🤍 – @smearbybrit

– @smearbybrit This is toooooo goood💀 – @holisticrendezvous

– @holisticrendezvous Rachael you dirty dog….I love it – meg.bossert

In addition to support from her family and friends, Rachael Kirkconnell has said her Taylor Swift playlists have been helping her cope with the end of her romance with Matt James. The couple met on The Bachelor in 2021, but their season was rocked by a racism scandal when photos and social media activity from Kirkconnell’s past resurfaced. Franchise host Chris Harrison ultimately parted ways with ABC after the backlash he received for defending Kirkconnell’s attendance at a plantation-themed fraternity party.

While Wells Adams has suggested Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell join Bachelor in Paradise for its 10th season later this year, I much prefer the hilarious savagery of this paper towel ad. Brawny Man is ready to clean up any messes, so feel free to spill all the tea!

In the meantime, you can also experience Grant Ellis’ journey to find love on new episodes of The Bachelor at 8 p.m. ET each Monday on ABC and streaming with a Hulu subscription.