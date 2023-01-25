What's Really Going On With All The GMA Fill-Ins While T.J. Holmes And Amy Robach Suspended

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have been pulled from their slot on GMA 3 for some time now while ABC conducts an investigation into their affair. The two have confirmed splits in their marriages in the time since the news broke, though the timeline of Holmes and Robach’s romance is still fuzzy. Meanwhile, while the daytime show figures out what to do long-term, it has brought in a slew of replacements as fill-ins, but what’s really going on there?

In recent weeks, some have speculated that while ABC bides its time with the investigation, the network is actually looking to find a fill-in to replace T.J. Holmes on air. Speculation has run rampant on this front, and previously we reported that ABC might be eyeing DeMarco Morgan for the gig. Morgan has filled in for Holmes admirably and even attended a mixer with those involved with GMA, prompting rumors there could be more there.

DeMarco isn’t the only person to have filled in for the two hosts in recent weeks. We’ve also seen Rhiannon Ally, Stephanie Ramos and Gio Benitez on the air. But a new report indicates these fill-ins are not “testing” for the role should T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach find themselves fired. Per TMZ , if and when the show goes in a new direction, it would be after a finalized decision has been made about the future of the show.

It’s worth noting the two co-hosts have both lawyered up in the time since ABC suspended them and began an investigation. Should ABC move forward with firing them, Holmes has decided to work with Eric George. If that name sounds familiar, it’s because the Los Angeles-based lawyer represented Amber Heard. Robach has signed on with Andrew Brettler, who has also been associated with some big entertainment names. He notably represented Armie Hammer after the actor was accused of sexual assault .

Meanwhile, separate reports have indicated that while Holmes was popular with ABC higher ups, should the daytime show move on without him, some staffers may not be sad to see him go. An insider spoke with Page Six and referred to Holmes as “snooty” with another relating that he allegedly “terrorizes the staff.” Another person went so far as to say his attitude can be split.

He’s nicer when he’s around the top anchors, but if he’s not with them, he acts like he runs the place and isn’t as nice.

The news echoes reports the GMA cast assumes changes will be coming to the lineup in the months ahead. Along with these reports, several other reports of affairs the host allegedly had during his time on the daytime show have also come out, including one in which Holmes reportedly had sex in his office with a younger staffer.

He and Amy Robach have continued to see each other as all of these reports have come to light. The two vacationed in Miami together late last month amidst the ABC suspension and investigation. From the latest reports, things are still very much up in the air for the show and the couple as the network figures out next steps, though some are seemingly unhappy with how ABC has handled the whole mess.