After When Calls The Heart Seemingly Teased Reunion Between Abigail And Henry Is Lori Loughlin Returning For Season 11? Here’s What Erin Krakow Says

When Calls the Heart Season 11 is almost here and, aside from speculating about Elizabeth and Nathan’s new relationship, fans may be wondering what lies ahead for Henry Gowen and Abigail Stanton as well. In Season 10, after Erin Krakow’s Elizabeth saw Martin Cummins’ Henry starring at Abigail’s Café and going to her door, it was seemingly teased that perhaps this may not be the end of his relationship with Stanton. Now, Krakow is discussing whether or not fans may actually see Lori Loughlin's Abigail return during the new episodes.

Abigail was last seen in Season 6 as she was written off due to her portrayer's role in the college admissions scandal in 2019. Within the show Henry still obviously loves and misses Stanton, which is enough to wonder if she could be brought back to tie up loose ends. After Lori Loughlin reprised Abigail for the spinoff, When Hope Calls, there seemed to be a chance that Loughlin's character could return to Hope Valley. Erin Krakow, without name-dropping her former co-star, addressed the matter while speaking with TV Insider, and her answer may evoke both disappointment and optimism in fans:

Obviously, it’s tricky. I will say, because I don’t want to get people’s hopes up too high, Abigail does not currently return in Season 11, and I hope that doesn’t feel like a bait and switch for anyone when they see Gowen go to her door at the end of Season 10. It is more about Gowen’s journey to self-discovery and self-forgiveness. But I would love it if she could come back. That would be just the greatest.

It should be pointed out that while Krakow would be excited to see Abigail return, that doesn’t necessarily mean that has to happen with Lori Loughlin. Roles have been recast before and, if the series chooses to bring back the character, it’s possible the Full House alum may not be invited back. Of course, nothing seems to be official on wen it comes to Abigail or Loughlin's futures with the franchise. Still, the prospect of Stanton's return, whether she’s played by Loughlin or not, is still pretty exciting. Though I'm honestly hopeful that the actress will remain in the role should more be done with it.

On the other side of this question, I'm curious to see how Henry continues to move on from his former love in Season 11. He will have Elizabeth by his side, at the very least, which is a positive for him. Henry and Elizabeth have been given more scenes together as the series has pushed on, and Erin Krakow seems to relish that:

They’re really grown together. I just adore Martin, and I love our scenes together for so many reasons. But we do get some scenes between them because they’ve got a special connection to each other—for many reasons, but I think a big part of it is because they each have a very special connection to Abigail, and so there’s an emotional thread between them that I just think is really special and important.

How Abigail could even be brought back in an organic way is unknown, but believe me when I say I'm eager to see that play out somehow. While the 90210 alum has been slowly getting back into acting following her legal issues, it’s unclear if and how Hallmark would welcome her back to When Calls the Heart, even if it’s for a brief appearance.

Even though Lori Loughlin and Abigail Stanton will not be returning to WCTH for now, there's still a lot to look forward to. Season 11 will pick up following a cliffhanger from the Season 10 finale, which saw Chris McNally’s Lucas getting attacked. We'll also surely see the fallout from his breakup with Elizabeth, and it's likely that emotions will run high. After the series also celebrated 100 episodes last season, there should (hopefully) be surprises will be in store this season. So, rest assured, fans, there's a lot to keep you occupied as you speculate on the future of Loughlin's Abigail.

When Calls the Heart Season 11 premieres tonight, Sunday, April 7 at 9 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel as part of the 2024 TV schedule. You can also stream past episodes using a Peacock subscription.