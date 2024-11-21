When Kaitlin Olson's High Potential Will Return With New Episodes, And What My Biggest Hope For Morgan's Future Is

Too much of a good thing can obviously lead to negative results, but I dunno if “not quite enough” of a good thing is that much more positive. Case in point: High Potential has been a ratings-crushing hit for ABC, and is the biggest new show for the network since The Conners ’ debut , bringing in double-digit numbers with delayed-viewing stats in the mix. But after only seven episodes, it’s already on an extended holiday hiatus, and I miss it!

Fear not, those who don’t happen to share Morgan’s photographic memory, for there’s a Kaitlin Olson-shaped light at the end of this tunnel, and we know when High Potential will be back with new episodes. (Which unfortunately won’t be part of the 2024 TV schedule.) And I also have a hope or two for where her story goes next with a certain someone.

When Will High Potential Season 1 Return?

Having already delivered a couple of mini-hiatuses in Season 1 so far, High Potential is now in the midst of a pretty lengthy gap for any TV show, with its seventh episode having aired on November 12 as a midseason finale. (And quite a hectic one, too, serving up one of the myriad hostage situation plots on ABC dramas this season.) Don’t expect to see it before the 2025 winter schedule kicks off, though.

ABC announced its midseason schedule the day before High Potential’s latest ep, and revealed that Olson, Daniel Sunjata, Judy Reyes and the rest of the LAPD crew will be back on primetime with new episodes starting on Tuesday, January 7, in its new timeslot at 9:00 p.m. ET. The remaining six-episode stretch will now have Will Trent’s third season as a lead-in, as Dancing with the Stars’ current season will have concluded by that point.

Given its earlier airtime, High Potential will serve as a lead-in itself in the back half of the season, as Nathan Fillion’s The Rookie will finally be back on the primetime schedule for its Season 7 premiere, which will air at 10:00 p.m. ET. Considering how big the freshman dramedy’s ratings have been even before DVR and streaming were combined, that bodes very well for The Rookie indeed.

For those wondering, High Potential is currently locked in with its 13-episode first season, and won’t be getting an additional episode order the way a lot of other incoming broadcast network series do. It’s partially due to scheduling strife from the 2023 strikes, and partially due to Kaitlin Olson having to shift her talents over to It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’s Season 17 episodes, which not-so-coincidentally is filming right next to High Potential ’s sets .

My Biggest Hope For Morgan When High Potential Is Back

Though others at CinemaBlend would prefer to see Morgan and Karadec linking up romantically in Season 1 and/or beyond, I think their non-confrontational and platonic work relationship is one of the best ways High Potential has avoided TV procedural tropes . And while I’m sure it’d be enjoyable to see Olson’s Morgan and Taren Killam’s Ludo back together for a spell, I don’t really want that either.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Instead, I’d love to see the show make good on its promise of adding Mayans M.C. vet JD Pardo as the precinct’s new custodian Tom, who took Morgan’s spot once her evidence-eyeing skills were recognized and embraced by Lt. Soto. It’s abundantly clear that Tom was introduced to make sweeteyes at Morgan, and I’m both surprised and pleased that the writers didn’t just throw her into an awkward hook-up immediately.

I do still love that she tried to make something happen by giving him her number via cheese-dust window smear, and that he tried to call her, even if he got the digits wrong. But the icing on the cake was in the seventh episode, when Tom stepped up and tried to be a hero during the hostage sitch, which Morgan’s daughter got roped up in. He even got shot for his efforts, so Tom has already won quite a few cool points with her (and me).

Had the show cast that role with someone who wasn’t such a big name and didn’t have a charming personality, I’d be fine without going down this hopeful rabbit hole of speculation, since it’s not like I need Morgan to be in a relationship to enjoy the show. But Olson and Pardo are rather adorable together, so that’s the endgame goal at least for this first season.

Even though six weeks is a long time to wait for a TV show, High Potential episodes can be streamed with a Hulu subscription ahead of its return to ABC on Tuesday, January 7.