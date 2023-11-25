10 Shows Like The White Lotus (And How To Watch Them)

If you love The White Lotus and you're looking for shows like it, we have you covered.

So you've been waiting for Season 3 of The White Lotus – same here. Since the first season of The White Lotus came out, fans worldwide have turned to this excellent anthology series about guests who stay at various locations of a resort chain, known as The White Lotus. The first season's cast was amazing, as was The White Lotus Season 2 cast .

But now, it's been a year since The White Lotus Season 2, and while filming and production was delayed for Season 3 due to the SAG-AFTRA and Writers Strike, both of those have thankfully come to an end, and Season 3 will hopefully be on the way soon. However, you can watch plenty of shows like The White Lotus to pass the time. Let's talk about them.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Nine Perfect Strangers (2021 – Present)

Released on Hulu, Nine Perfect Strangers is based on the book of the same name, and it will truly be the craziest ride of your life.

Nine Perfect Strangers: 7 Big Differences Between The Book And The Hulu Series (Image credit: Hulu) If you like Nine Perfect Strangers, here are the big key differences between the show and the book.

It follows the story of strangers who are at different points of their lives who all gather at a health and wellness resort that aims to solve everything wrong in their lives, but everything is turned upside down by its unconventional methods.

I could go off about Nine Perfect Strangers for some time. The Nine Perfect Strangers cast is filled to the brim with talent, and the story will capture your interest in seconds. If you love the idea of people getting stuck at strange resorts such as The White Lotus and escalated tensions, this is the show for you.

Stream Nine Perfect Strangers on Hulu.

(Image credit: Max)

The Flight Attendant (2020 – 2022)

In one of Max's best original shows , The Flight Attendant, Kaley Cuoco stars in one of her best roles , where she plays a flight attendant who wakes up in a hotel bed next to the dead body of a passenger and no memory of the night before. Now, it's up to her to figure out what happened.

The White Lotus Season 1 featured a great murder mystery that people tried to figure out as time passed, as everyone wanted to figure out who was in that coffin that went on the plane. While The Flight Attendant isn't as dramatic as The White Lotus can be, it's still just as well-told and hilarious with Cuoco as its lead.

Stream The Flight Attendant on Max.

(Image credit: HBO)

Succession (2018 – 2023)

Ooh, you like family drama? Succession is the show for you. The HBO series features the story of the Roy family, a wealthy crew of billionaires constantly at each other's throats because they all want a piece of the family fortune and their chance to run it all when their patriarch starts to show health problems.

There are many reasons to watch Succession if you like The White Lotus, but the main one is that both feature heavily on family drama and the impacts of certain decisions on people's lives that lead to how they live later. The Succession cast is brilliant, and the story is second to none.

Stream Succession on Max.

(Image credit: FX/Hulu)

Fleishman Is In Trouble (2022)

Fleishman is in Trouble is an excellent series about a middle-aged man named Toby who is learning to date again. He suddenly finds his world upside down when his separated wife suddenly vanishes without a trace after dropping off their children one morning.

Season 2 of The White Lotus talked a lot about love, jealousy, and manipulation within couples, and Fleishman is in Trouble is the perfect show that embodies that in many ways and more. The Fleishman Is in Trouble cast is excellent, led by outstanding performances from Jesse Eisenberg and Claire Danes.

Stream Fleishman is in Trouble on Hulu.

(Image credit: Showtime)

Yellowjackets (2021 – Present)

Yellowjackets is a Showtime series that tells the story of a soccer team whose plane goes down in the woods of Canada while traveling to a national championship game. To survive, they have to do drastic and dangerous things – which come back to haunt them more than two decades later.

While Yellowjackets and The White Lotus have very different premises, one thing connects them – the fact that fans debate over who was murdered and use every little detail they can find to get some clue. The murder mystery is real with this one – and guess what? There's even a Yellowjackets Season 3 confirmed.

Stream Yellowjackets on Showtime.

(Image credit: HBO)

Enlightened (2011 – 2013)

Mike White created The White Lotus, but before that, he started Enlightened. This HBO series tells the story of a young woman who suffers a breakdown and goes to a spiritual retreat. And from there, she decides to rejoin her company from the bottom and take it all down to rebuild her life.

If you love the humor and drama of The White Lotus, then you have to check out Enlightened. Arguably, it features one of Laura Dern's best performances and has a great story that anyone could relate to about wanting to move forward and make better choices.

Stream Enlightened on Max.

(Image credit: HBO)

Big Little Lies (2017 – 2019)

Like The White Lotus Season 1, this show uses a murder mystery as the inciting incident that gets the plot going. Big Little Lies follows the story of a community thrown right into a murder investigation.

The show has many stars and two seasons, but what makes it like The White Lotus is how it subtly addresses significant issues. From domestic abuse to classism to much more, it won't be long before you're captured by the incredible story Big Little Lies tells.

Stream Big Little Lies on Max.

(Image credit: The CW)

Dynasty (2017 – 2022)

More family drama comes in the form of Dynasty. This popular CW show is based on the 1980s show of the same name and follows the daily lives of the Carringtons, a wealthy family constantly at each other's throats.

While I think Dynasty is a bit more forward with its drama than Succession is, it's still a fun show that fully details what money can do to a family and how it can lead to corruption, which The White Lotus touches on a lot. Plus, you have an outstanding leading performance from Elizabeth Gillies.

Stream Dynasty on Netflix.

(Image credit: Peacock)

The Resort (2022)

In this Peacock original, The Resort follows a married couple who go on a trip to Yucatan while working on their marriage. While there, they find a flip phone that could lead to figuring out a long-unsolved mystery regarding two teenagers who went missing.

While The White Lotus uses mystery as one of its crucial storytelling factors, The Resort dives fully into it, making it the primary source of entertainment. But let me say it's one of the best mysteries you'll watch this year, with twists and turns around each corner. Not only that, but William Jackson Harper and Cristin Milioti are fantastic.

Stream The Resort on Peacock.

The Resort 3.1/10 Watch at Hulu

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Severance (2022 – Present)

Lastly, we have Severance. This great Apple TV+ show tells the story of a dystopian world where people can split their consciousness between their work lives and their personal lives so they do not intersect, which causes massive problems and conspiracies down the line.

The setting of Severance is quite different, but it's the fact that you will be theorizing about this show for hours that makes it such a great binge, just like you would for The White Lotus. You can binge the first season while we wait for Severance Season 2.

Stream Severance on Apple TV+.