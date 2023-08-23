Whoopi Goldberg Doesn't Seem Surprised After Raven Symoné Tells Her She Was Giving 'Lesbian Vibes' When They Starred On The View Together
Whoopi Goldberg and Raven Symoné had a heartfelt discussion.
Whoopi Goldberg has never been one who holds back her opinions, and she’s always been fairly open about her personal life too. For example, a few weeks ago on The View, Goldberg candidly spoke about her divorces. Now, after Raven Symoné told her former colleague that she gave off “lesbian vibes,” the Sister Act star responded in an unsurprised and candid way.
What Raven Symoné Said About Whoopi Goldberg
Raven Symoné was on The View from June 2015 through October 2016. While there she worked closely with Goldberg. When the current co-host on The View appeared on the Raven’s Home star’s podcast, The Best Podcast Ever with Raven and Miranda, Symoné explained why her former colleague gave off “lesbian vibes” when they worked together. She said:
Continuing to speak about her perception of Goldberg, Symoné said:
Miranda Maday, Symoné's wife and co-host of the podcast, then humorously quipped that she thinks her partner “just wants everyone to be gay.” In response, Goldberg didn’t seem all that surprised as she explained this wasn’t the first time someone had told her this.
How Whoopi Goldberg Responded To Raven Symoné’s Comments About Her Giving 'Lesbian Vibes'
Whoopi Goldberg didn’t seem off put by Raven Symoné's comments at all, and she gave a candid and transparent response to them. Explaining that she is not a lesbian, but people have thought she was, The View co-host said:
After Goldberg spoke about how people have perceived her sexuality, Symoné validated and applauded The View co-host’s statement, as she explained:
Following the former Disney Channel star’s comments, Goldberg went on to talk about things aren’t “this or that,” closing out her comments with “it just is.”
These transparent comments don’t come as a surprise, because Whoopi Goldberg has never been afraid to talk about her life and opinions. On The View, she’s spoken about her divorces and she’s humorously addressed topics like one-night stands. So, when Symoné told The Color Purple star that she gave off “lesbian vibes,” she responded in an open manner, much like how she’s addressed topics like this in the past.
Raven Symoné left The View in 2016, but she has returned as a guest, and as this podcast showed, she’s still close to and admires Whoopi Goldberg. At the moment The View is not airing on the 2023 TV schedule, because it’s on a summer hiatus. However, it will be back in September for Season 27. So, make sure you check your local listings to figure out how to watch the show live, or you can stream it with a Hulu subscription.
Riley Utley is a Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend.
