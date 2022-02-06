Gina Carano Weighs In On Whoopi Goldberg Suspension After Disney Fired Her From The Mandalorian Following Holocaust Comments

Whoopi Goldberg makes headlines related to stuff she’s said on The View a fair amount, but this week thoughts she gave on the show went a little more viral than usual. This is because Goldberg shared a controversial opinion about The Holocaust not being about race, comments her co-hosts vociferously disagreed with and that led ABC to issue a two-week suspension for the star. Other celebrities and TV personalities have weighed in since the episode aired, and Gina Carano is one person who can now be added to the bunch.

In a post on social media, Gina Carano sent her “love out to the Jewish community” with a heart emoji, also sharing what seems to be a suggestion to Whoopi Goldberg about how she handled her own Holocaust-related Internet snafu. She said on Twitter :

I want to send blessings & love out to the Jewish community. When I was being smeared, cancelled & misunderstood, it was a Jewish man Ben Shapiro who reached out & asked if I’d like to talk about it. Maybe Whoopi Goldberg could talk to Ben. Conversation over cancellation.

The Ben Shapiro that Carano is writing about is a conservative commentator. He’s also Jewish, and according to the former Disney+ star, he helped her to see how her comments were hurtful after she’d been fired by the Mouse House early last year. In fact, it was Shapiro’s site who offered her her first post- Mandalorian gig at the Daily Wire following her firing. Since then, Carano has added other projects to her resumé , but she has not been asked to return to the Star Wars universe.

It might seem a little odd that the former MMA fighter would weigh in on something related to The View, but ABC is owned by Disney, and the conversation was on topic for the star, who was also let go following a post she’d shared about The Holocaust. The former The Mandalorian star has spoken out several times about the incident, but after her comments related to Whoopi Goldberg rolled around, Gina Carano also took to Twitter to discuss what she feels journalists are getting right and wrong about her own previous online activity. She wrote:

Have journalists completely given up on research? Nowhere did I say Republicans were being treated like Jews in the Holocaust. I shared a meme, I translated into: Don’t let the government pit you against each other or history tells us that could go wrong.

Meanwhile, Whoopi Goldberg has been in hot water for stating The Holocaust was “not about race” and insisting that Jews and Nazis were “white people doing it to white people.” She later apologized, saying that she misunderstood why her comments were hurtful to others, though behind the scenes, reports have alleged that she’s unhappy with the way ABC has handled what happened. You can see a portion of her apology, below.

I thought it was a salient discussion because, as a Black person, I think of race as being something that I can see. So I see you and I know what race you are, and the discussion was about how I felt about that. I felt that it was really more about man's inhumanity to man and how horrible people can be to people, and we're seeing it manifest itself these days. But people were very angry and they said, 'No, no, we are a race,' and I understand. I understand.

In the time since, major personalities including AOC, Anthony Anderson and former The View host Megan McCain have commented about what happened on the episode, continuing the conversation. McCain, though she butted heads with Whoopi during her time on the show, personally wrote that Whoopi Goldberg is the “crown jewel” of The View and should not be “fired” over what happened, though she felt the comments were problematic. Whoopi still has a some time left on her two-week suspension, though it will be interesting to see how The View ultimately handles her return to the TV schedule.