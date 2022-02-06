Gina Carano Weighs In On Whoopi Goldberg Suspension After Disney Fired Her From The Mandalorian Following Holocaust Comments
By Jessica Rawden published
Whoopi Goldberg is in the middle of a suspension from ABC's The View.
Whoopi Goldberg makes headlines related to stuff she’s said on The View a fair amount, but this week thoughts she gave on the show went a little more viral than usual. This is because Goldberg shared a controversial opinion about The Holocaust not being about race, comments her co-hosts vociferously disagreed with and that led ABC to issue a two-week suspension for the star. Other celebrities and TV personalities have weighed in since the episode aired, and Gina Carano is one person who can now be added to the bunch.
In a post on social media, Gina Carano sent her “love out to the Jewish community” with a heart emoji, also sharing what seems to be a suggestion to Whoopi Goldberg about how she handled her own Holocaust-related Internet snafu. She said on Twitter:
The Ben Shapiro that Carano is writing about is a conservative commentator. He’s also Jewish, and according to the former Disney+ star, he helped her to see how her comments were hurtful after she’d been fired by the Mouse House early last year. In fact, it was Shapiro’s site who offered her her first post-Mandalorian gig at the Daily Wire following her firing. Since then, Carano has added other projects to her resumé, but she has not been asked to return to the Star Wars universe.
It might seem a little odd that the former MMA fighter would weigh in on something related to The View, but ABC is owned by Disney, and the conversation was on topic for the star, who was also let go following a post she’d shared about The Holocaust. The former The Mandalorian star has spoken out several times about the incident, but after her comments related to Whoopi Goldberg rolled around, Gina Carano also took to Twitter to discuss what she feels journalists are getting right and wrong about her own previous online activity. She wrote:
Meanwhile, Whoopi Goldberg has been in hot water for stating The Holocaust was “not about race” and insisting that Jews and Nazis were “white people doing it to white people.” She later apologized, saying that she misunderstood why her comments were hurtful to others, though behind the scenes, reports have alleged that she’s unhappy with the way ABC has handled what happened. You can see a portion of her apology, below.
In the time since, major personalities including AOC, Anthony Anderson and former The View host Megan McCain have commented about what happened on the episode, continuing the conversation. McCain, though she butted heads with Whoopi during her time on the show, personally wrote that Whoopi Goldberg is the “crown jewel” of The View and should not be “fired” over what happened, though she felt the comments were problematic. Whoopi still has a some time left on her two-week suspension, though it will be interesting to see how The View ultimately handles her return to the TV schedule.
Amazing Race & Top Chef superfan with a pinch of Disney fairy dust thrown in. If you’ve created a rom-com I’ve probably watched it.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.