11 Former 90 Day Fiancé Cast Members We Need To See On Television Again

90 Day Fiancé has countless spinoffs and no shortage of people around the world eager to play out their international romance for the cameras. Many cast members come and go, but over the years, there have been quite a few who have stuck around. Unfortunately, not everyone we've wanted to see has come back as frequently as those we would've rather seen ride into the sunset.

With that in mind, there's a handful of people I'd love to see in a 90 Day Fiancé series within the next year. Here's my top list of candidates, all of which you can revisit their stories provided you have a way to watch 90 Day on streaming.

(Image credit: TLC)

Kalani Faagata

Kalani Faagata is one of the more seasoned 90 Day Fiancé veterans, but she hasn't been seen since appearing with her husband, Asuelu Pulaa, in 90 Day Diaries back in March 2022. With a little over a year since her last appearance, we've seen a ton of developments in their relationship on social media. It seems like Kalani and Asuelu have separated, and there were even rumors of him dating Winter Everett at one point. It's strange we've had to wait so long for another season with these two given their prevalence, so maybe they requested time off from filming? Either way, I'd love an official update on what's happening with Kalani and what all went down in the time they were away.

(Image credit: 90 Day Fiancé)

Paul And Karine Staehle

Paul and Karine Staehle haven't been involved in 90 Day Fiancé since 2020, when they missed out on the tell-all for Happily Ever After? Season 5. Since then, their relationship has been a rollercoaster ride that entailed divorce, reconciling, accusations of attempted murder and losing custody of their sons. A recent update via InTouch, however, has alleged that Paul and Karine are back together, and she will apparently regain custody of their sons. Paul was seemingly angling to appear on reality television recently, so is it possible they'd return to the franchise?

(Image credit: Discovery+)

Colt Johnson And Vanessa Guerra

Colt Johnson and Vanessa Guerra actually had a fairly recent cameo during the tell-all of 90 Day: The Single Life Season 3, which closed out 2022. There we learned that Colt and his mother Debbie were not on good terms, and there were questions of whether or not they would reconcile. Unfortunately, it seems Colt and Vanessa's time on the show is over after Vanessa stated online they wouldn't film again. This was supposedly tied to a leg break that Colt sustained while filming. It's a shame we'd be losing a veteran like Colt after so long, but if that is what's best for his health, more power to him for walking away.

(Image credit: TLC)

Larissa Santos Lima

Larissa Santos Lima was one of 90 Day Fiancé's top stars, but the show parted ways with her back in 2020 after Larissa participated in an adult cam show. Since her dismissal, a number of franchise stars have set up pages on OnlyFans and other sites with adult content, and yet they remain a part of the franchise. Given the flex TLC has given on this rule, it seems possible that Larissa could make a return to the franchise if she was invited. Stephanie Matto did after selling farts online, so one would have to think Larissa can get a pass for posting adult content.

(Image credit: TLC)

David Murphey

David Murphey had what I would consider one of the most improbable 90 Day Fiancé stories of all time. He hadn't met his Ukrainian lover Lana once in over seven years, despite flying to Ukraine a handful of times specifically for that reason. It seemed like the most obvious catfishing scheme of all time, so it was absolutely mind-blowing to find out Lana was real. Unfortunately, their relationship fell apart, and beyond a brief update that he was training to join the Ukrainian war effort, we haven't seen much of him.

(Image credit: TLC)

Caleb Greenwood

Caleb Greenwood's run in 90 Day Fiancé had only begun when it was cut short thanks to a major controversy with his former girlfriend Alina Kozhevnikova. Alina's racist social media posts resulted in her dismissal and their storyline being drastically reduced. The couple ultimately didn't work out, which means Caleb could appear on a future season in a new relationship. I'd like to see him on a season of The Single Life if he's not currently in a relationship, as well learn more about him after just getting a small taste in his inaugural season in Before The 90 Days Season 5.

(Image credit: TLC)

Brittany Banks

Brittany Banks last appeared on 90 Day Diaries back in 2022, but the brief update on her life wasn't enough to deliver the drama she gave in The Other Way Season 2. Those who can stream 90 Day Fiancé online should revisit that season with Yazan Abo Horira and will witness all the chaos that shows she's made to be a star of this TLC franchise. Perhaps she might be if she finds another relationship abroad, but until then, it doesn't seem like there is a lot of interest in finding a spot for her in a spinoff.

(Image credit: TLC)

Ben Rathbun

Ben Rathbun appeared in 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Season 5 and was connected to the mysterious Mahogany Roca. Their story seemed like a catfish scam, and somehow, still felt that way when he finally met her in person. Despite Mahogany's apartment looking like a set piece, the two stayed together after their season, yet haven't been invited back. It would be interesting to see where things stand between them now and if they're going to finally tie the knot.

(Image credit: TLC)

Rose Vega

90 Day Fiancé made a star out of Big Ed Brown since his debut season in Before The 90 Days Season 4, but his ex Rose Vega never got the same attention. Despite the fact that Rose was seen as sympathetic during her season and has gained a sizable following since appearing, we haven't seen much from her outside of a 90 Day Diaries appearance or as a special guest on a tell-all. Quite frankly, I think we need a full season of Rose, if only to see all she's been up to since leaving Ed behind.

It might be a while before we see these 90 Day Fiancé cast members again unless, of course, you're watching on streaming. Discovery+ and Max are the homes for the franchise currently, or TLC if you're watching on cable.