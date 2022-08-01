Why 90 Day Fiancé Should Say Goodbye To Ariela And Biniyam After Its Latest Episode

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé episode “Here Comes The Pride.” Read at your own risk!

Wedding bells were ringing in 90 Day Fiancé’s latest episode, as viewers finally got to see Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre walk down the aisle. It was a long time coming, especially when you consider all of the memorable moments from Ariela and Biniyam's relationship that we've seen. Along the way, there were probably some fans who didn’t think the big day would come. Thankfully, this leg of the story leaves them in a happy place, and I’m thinking it might be best to say goodbye to both after this latest episode.

90 Day Fiancé should indeed close the book on Ariela and Biniyam’s story, and Season 9 proved that to me from start to finish. Here are the reasons I believe this season should serve as their final act and serve as an opportunity for them to step away and begin their lives together as husband and wife.

Ariela And Biniyam's Storyline Didn't Play Out Smoothly In Season 9

I would name Ariela’s initial trip to Ethiopia as one of my favorite 90 Day storylines of all time. Sadly, I would put their latest showing, which featured the happy ending, as one of the worst. There simply didn't seem to be a lot going on in their lives to justify another season’s worth of coverage, and that was apparent by the wild gaps in the story.

If you look back, their season started with Biniyam's arrival in America, segued into the 90 Day Fiancé star's MMA fight and then ended with their wedding. The gap between the MMA fight and wedding felt particularly substantial and gave one the feeling that there may not have been much to cover about them during that stretch of time. In my opinion, it was a storyline worthy of 90 Day Diaries and could’ve been much shorter than what viewers ultimately received.

The Drama In This 90 Day Fiancé Storyline Felt Forced

Looking back on the entire storyline, I think it’s fair to say that a lot of what happened in Ariela and Biniyam’s latest storyline felt forced. Just as a quick recap, some of their stand-out moments this season included Biniyam’s sister throwing wine in Ariela’s face, Ariela picking a fight with a trained fighter, and Ariela’s ex-husband Leandro accompanying Biniyam as he picked up a pregnancy test.

I’m not saying those events were orchestrated in order to pump drama into Ariela and Biniyam’s storyline, mind you. But it certainly felt like a lot of moments didn't quite fit the storyline, which might’ve otherwise felt flat without them. All of this didn't feel quite as organic as the business with Thais Ramone and her father, or the whole pregnancy mess with Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise . I would’ve much preferred to have seen Ariela and Biniyam tackle real issues on their way to marriage as opposed to the somewhat random and over-the-top material we saw.

Ariela And Biniyam Received A Perfect Send-Off

For all the chaos of 90 Day Fiancé’s latest storyline with Ariela and Biniyam, the wedding was the perfect capper to their story. This couple really went through it between all the drama in Ethiopia and the stress from being apart, so it was great to see them finally tie the knot. With that said, I’m not sure I’m interested in seeing what comes next, as I'm content with relying on social media for updates on them whenever I'm curious.

The pair had a great run, but the show seems to have wrapped up things for them in a relatively effective bow. It was clear to me that the show didn't have as much to say about the couple compared to the others featured in Season 9. This is a happy ending one can appreciate, especially with all the bad divorce news from major 90 Day couples lately. I hope their story does end here and that we can remember them at what feels like the happiest moment in their lives.