The Story Behind Why Candace Cameron Bure Took A Break From Acting And How It Was ‘Struggle’ For Her Marriage

Candace Cameron Bure may be a force to be reckoned with on GAF, but it wasn’t always that way. The former Hallmark star took a break from acting not long after Full House came to an end. While Bure is now consistently acting, mostly in TV films as the Fuller House Netflix spinoff ended a few years ago, it took some time for her to get back into the game. While that break might have been good for her, it wasn’t great for her marriage.

The actress appeared on Takeaways with Kirk Cameron, opening up to her own brother about her marriage and more. Bure shared how difficult it was balancing her career, her husband’s career as a professional hockey player, and raising their kids. It wasn’t as easy as one may think:

It wasn’t without struggle. You might be watching and thinking, ‘Oh, you’ve got it all together,’ thinking I have this perfectly supportive family. And the truth is, ‘Yes, they are, but.’ It was hard to juggle that, especially with my husband, and balance raising our kids and, going away for work, and coming back into the house.

It’s definitely hard to balance raising a family when both parents are famous and constantly traveling for work. It’s the reason why Candace Cameron Bure felt she had to step back, but even then, it wasn’t always sunshine and rainbows. Of course, no marriage is perfect, but it’s the best that they could do. They’ve come back stronger because of it as she said:

Well, I took 10 years off while Val was playing professional hockey, and I wasn’t working; I was raising the kids. It was challenging. You know, there were days we’d come home, and we weren’t loving on each other and talking a whole lot. We had to figure things out, but I know the foundation of our marriage in God is what got us through the valleys and the low points in the marriage. We’ve come through beautifully. And I honestly didn’t even think I’d have such a supportive husband and children at this point in my life and career. But they’ve been phenomenal cheerleaders.

Although Bure made a small appearance on the TV show Twice in a Lifetime and the short film The Krew in 2001, her break lasted from 1997 to 2007. She made her grand return to acting in an episode of That’s So Raven, and since then, it’s basically been non-stop for her. Bure made her Hallmark debut with Let It Snow in 2013, cementing her star power on the Christmas movie network and its sister channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. It’s all thanks to the support she had:

When you don’t have people supporting, it just makes everything discouraging and difficult.

Bure and her husband, Valeri Bure, share three kids and they got married in 1996 after meeting at a charity hockey game. They are as strong as ever, and despite some bumps in the road, it sounds like they have all of the support they need.

Since leaving Hallmark for GAF, Bure has been incredibly busy as she starts to reign on her former home network’s rival, and it sounds like her family is doing well. Speaking of her busy schedule, she can be seen on the 2023 Christmas movie lineup with her newest GAF film, My Christmas Hero. Premiering last week, Bure stars in and executive produces the movie. She plays a US Army reservist and orthopedic physician Nicole Ramsey, who is “dedicated to serving military service members and their families at the Joint Military Base in Lacey, Washington,” according to the official synopsis. With the help of some dedicated heroes, Dr. Ramsey honors a fallen soldier and brings some much-needed healing to her own family. It's the perfect movie for Bure, as family seems to be pretty important for her.

Make sure to watch My Christmas Hero and more on the 2023 TV schedule. Meanwhile, we'll be sure to keep you updated on everything related to this actress, her work and her family.