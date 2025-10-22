‘That Was News To My Ears.’ Chandra Wilson Has Been On Grey’s Anatomy For 22 Seasons. Why She Thought She’d Be Written Off After One
Grey's without Miranda Bailey wouldn't be Grey's.
Grey’s Anatomy has been on the air for 20 years now, and after Ellen Pompeo reduced her role in front of the camera a few years ago, only two actors have the privilege of being able to say they’ve been series regulars on all 22 seasons — Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr. It’s hard to imagine Grey Sloan Memorial without Miranda Bailey and Richard Webber, but the actress revealed that she actually thought she wouldn’t make it to Season 2.
Bailey made a quick impression on both the new interns and the fans with her “I have five rules” speech in the Grey’s Anatomy series premiere in 2005 (and she continues to be a presence on current episodes airing on the 2025 TV schedule). After that first season, however, Chandra Wilson became pregnant with her third child, and she said on Good Morning America she thought that meant her time on the show was over, recalling:
After two decades of seeing the strong women that Shonda Rhimes champions in her series, she certainly doesn’t seem like the kind of boss to let someone go because they’re having a baby. Chandra Wilson didn’t know that, though, back in 2005, and she was apparently surprised to hear that she’d be able to continue in her Grey’s Anatomy role.
She went on to give birth to her son Michael, who she said was the medical drama’s first “show baby,” and since then, Chandra Wilson says there have been at least 36 babies born to various cast members.
In fact, Shonda Rhimes has become famously wonderful to work for when you’re pregnant. Katie Lowes, who starred in Scandal and has appeared on four of Shonda Rhimes’ series, said Rhimes fostered such a sense of community and support, saying (per Business Insider):
Ellen Pompeo had a similar experience, saying on the Call Her Daddy podcast earlier this year that Shonda Rhimes’ best quality as a boss was “so easy to answer.” She continued:
Shonda Rhimes may not be running the day-to-day over on Grey’s Anatomy, but it seems being able to have a family is still held in high regard for those who want to. In the milestone 450th episode that aired October 16, longtime writer Zoanne Clack echoed her own journey of having a child via a donor through Maggie Pierce’s storyline.
It’s great to hear that Chandra Wilson and the other parents on Grey’s Anatomy’s cast had so much support, and I’m so thankful that the actress was able to put in another 21 seasons — and counting! — after that first one.
Grey’s Anatomy airs at 10 p.m. ET Thursdays on ABC and can be streamed the next day with a Hulu subscription.
