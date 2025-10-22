I Did Not Have Zooey Deschanel Going As Catwoman On My Bingo Card, But Now I Need To See It On Screen

If anything, it seems pretty clear that Zooey Deschanel and her Property Brothers fiancé Jonathan Scott have lots of fun together. During their six years together, we’ve seen the couple (whose introduction to each other was a televised meet-cute with their famous siblings on Carpool Karaoke) do things like enjoy Valentine’s Day together, share plenty of photos from their downtime and hit red carpets with one another. But, Scott just shared some of their Halloween costumes, and while I wasn’t expecting to see Deschanel as Catwoman, I think I need to see it on screen now.

What Did Jonathan Scott Show Of Zooey Deschanel As Catwoman?

A lot of people dig getting all gussied up for Halloween even way past their childhood years, and it looks like Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are firmly among that crowd. The 500 Days of Summer lead and her HGTV star beau (who became engaged in 2023) appear to make a point of dressing up every year, and the notably named, home renovating Canadian twin recently took to Instagram to ask his followers a very important costume-related question. Take a look:

Alright. The 2025 TV schedule star (who’s said there’s no chance for a televised wedding for he and his New Girl fiancée) simply wanted to know whether or not people who are in relationships prefer to do their Halloween costuming together. Though I’m sure this is an intriguing poll for all the spooky season folks out there, what I’m much more interested in is how comfortable the Elf star looks in her Catwoman outfit. I never thought I’d say this in a million years, but…Could Zooey make for a purrrrfect version of the famed comic book anti-hero?

Obviously, we’ve had many actresses portray the DC cat burglar who frequently tangles (or tangos…if you know what I mean) with Batman over the decades, with notable talents like Eartha Kitt and Julie Newmar taking on the role in the ‘60s Batman TV show, and stars such as Michelle Pfeiffer, Halle Berry, Anne Hathaway and (most recently) Zoë Kravitz (who’ll return with a “fun” version of the character in The Batman: Part II) holding the mantle on the big screen. However, why can’t someone who’s known for more down-to-earth roles wiggle into the catsuit for a film or television show?

Because of her aforementioned role as the actually-not-a-villain character, Summer Finn, we know Deschanel can play smart, complicated women, and her time in other projects has shown plenty of her quirky and deadpan comedic side. That’s something that she could add to the traditionally more serious, mysterious, and sexy character which would make her portrayal memorable and stand out from the pack. I wouldn’t mind a Catwoman who’s a teensy bit less “RAWR” and more “meowwwww,” would you?

Of course, even if we don’t get to see her as Catwoman at some point, it does look like she at least had fun wearing the cat suit for a bit.