‘Where Are All Of The Actors?’ Shonda Rhimes Recalls Pushing For Diversity In Grey’s Anatomy Casting
Twenty years later, it's still going strong.
Grey’s Anatomy is celebrating 20 years on television this year, as its 22nd season is primed to hit the 2025 TV calendar next month. The anniversary celebration planned for the Emmy Awards may have fallen through, but creator Shonda Rhimes is still looking back at the past couple of decades at what the show has accomplished. Grey’s Anatomy has always been noteworthy for its diverse cast, and Rhimes recalls how she pushed for that to happen.
In the documentary Seen & Heard: The History of Black Television (available to stream with an HBO Max subscription), Shonda Rhimes said when they were auditioning actors back in the early 2000s, she hadn’t written any of the characters’ races into the script, and she was perplexed when only white actors came in to read for roles. She said:
The executives assured her that was never the plan, and calls were made, Shonda Rhimes said. The talent agencies came through, too, as she continued:
Shonda Rhimes has said it makes her “embarrassed for television” that part of her legacy and that of Grey’s Anatomy will be that they made it possible for more people of color to have on-camera jobs on television, because it shouldn’t have taken so long.
Before Grey’s Anatomy premiered in 2005, you didn’t see three Black characters — Chandra Wilson’s Miranda Bailey, James Pickens Jr.’s Richard Webber and Isaiah Washington’s Preston Burke — in main roles, holding prestigious jobs in the hospital. It was something Shonda Rhimes said she could be proud of. In her words:
The diversity on the show has continued during its two decades on ABC, featuring doctors and patients of many races, as well as LGBTQ+ and nonbinary characters. Grey’s Anatomy has tackled issues like AAPI (Asian American and Pacific Islander) hate, racial injustice, gender discrimination and abuse.
Grey’s Anatomy wouldn’t be the same if Shonda Rhimes hadn’t insisted on hiring a diverse cast 20 years ago, and I think television as a whole is better for it.
All 21 seasons of Grey’s Anatomy can be streamed with a Netflix subscription or Hulu subscription, and Season 22 is set to premiere at 10 p.m. ET Thursday, October 9, on ABC and streaming the next day on Hulu.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
