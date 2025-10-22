After Pete Davidson And Elsie Hewitt’s Pregnancy Announcement, Are They Getting Married? Insider Offers Look Behind The Scenes

Pete Davidson is mere months away from fulfilling his dream of becoming a father, as he and girlfriend Elsie Hewitt are expecting their first child. While we don’t know exactly when the baby is due, it’s been so cute to watch the couple enter this new chapter together, sharing sweet and silly selfies that show Hewitt’s growing bump. With all the love and excitement over their impending bundle of joy, could an engagement also be in their future?

The parents-to-be were first linked in March, when paparazzi caught the two kissing during a getaway at Palm Beach, and they went public soon after, setting the Internet ablaze with how adorable and happy they looked together while taking in an NBA game. According to an insider, Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt have, indeed, discussed making it official once the baby comes, telling People:

Pete and Elsie have talked about marriage and are very committed to each other. There will be an engagement at some point but they’re not in a rush.

It makes a lot of sense that they’re supposedly in no hurry to walk down the aisle. While the viral pregnancy announcement that came in July does make it feel like their relationship is being fast-tracked, it’s still only been seven months.

A second source reported a similar status, saying:

[They are] very in love and right now their focus is on welcoming a healthy baby.

One thing at a time! Elsie Hewitt and Pete Davidson definitely seem to be enjoying each other as they anticipate becoming parents, and the Saturday Night Live alum is really getting in the trenches by listening to a lot of “Baby Shark.”

Part of me agrees with that tactic, because the sooner you learn to block things like that out, the better, but on the other hand, you should never subject yourself to such earworms any more than necessary.

Either way, if that’s not an indication of how excited Pete Davidson is to become a dad, I don’t know what is. Someone else who’s definitely looking forward to the new baby? Davidson’s longtime friend Machine Gun Kelly, as Megan Fox gave birth to their “celestial seed” in March. MGK immediately started looking forward to future get-togethers, as he commented on the pregnancy announcement that, “These playdates bout to hittttt.”

In fact, the musician said he and Pete Davidson talk about “all the time” about fatherhood, and they dream about the day they can take their little ones for a walk in their strollers — assuming Megan Fox and Elsie Hewitt allow it, of course, because MGK thinks the moms might worry about them getting in over their heads.

Hopefully, Elsie Hewitt enjoys Machine Gun Kelly’s company, because if she really is planning on getting married to Pete Davidson someday, it sounds like they’re kind of a package deal. It’s sweet that the expectant couple is allegedly already talking about tying the knot sometime in the future, and I think it’s equally as nice that they apparently don’t feel rushed to do so.