Fans Put Together A Petition To Replace Bad Bunny With A Country Star At The Super Bowl (And It Has More Than 50K Signatures)

It was announced weeks ago that Bentio Ocasio a.k.a. Bad Bunny would serve as the halftime performer for Super Bowl LX this coming February. While a number of fans celebrated the Puerto Rican rapper and singer’s gig, there were those who expressed disapproval. Since the announcement was made, Ocasio’s hiring has drawn backlash from various individuals, including political officials. Now, a petition has been created in an attempt to have Bunny replaced, and it’s already amassed a lot of signatures.

The petition in question was launched on Change.org, and the ultimate goal of the campaign is to have Bad Bunny replaced by a country music star. Fans are specifically asking that George Strait be swapped into the Super Bowl halftime show for 2026. As of this writing, the petition has over 54,000 signatures, with the NFL, league commissioner Roger Goodell and Roc Nation – which produces the halftime show – listed as the Decision Makers in this case. As for why the fans are asking for Strait, the petition reads as follows:

George Strait, known as the 'King of Country,' embodies the heart and soul of American music. With over 60 No. 1 hits and more than 40 years in the music industry, George Strait is not only a legend in the country music genre but a staple in American musical history. His ability to transcend generations with his timeless songs resonates with a diverse demographic, welcoming both long-time fans and newcomers.

Within the listing, it’s also argued that the Super Bowl’s halftime show “should unite our country, honor American culture, and remain family-friendly, not be turned into a political stunt.” It’s further asserted that “Bad Bunny represents none of these values; his drag performances and style are the opposite of what families expect on football’s biggest stage.” As of this writing, neither Ocasio, the NFL nor Strait have publicly commented on the petition.

Bad Bunny’s SB performance was announced at the end of this past September, at which point Apple Music released a video that was shared to social media platforms. Shortly after, the three-time Grammy winner – who went viral for denouncing ICE – received blowback from multiple parties. U.S. President Donald Trump also chimed in, saying he’d “never heard of” Bunny and that it was “crazy” he’d been selected to headline the show. Political allies of Trump have also shared similar sentiments.

Despite the negative reactions in some circles. Benito Ocasio has received support from fans as well as other celebrities. One reaction came from fellow singer Jennifer Lopez, who brought Ocasio out on stage when she performed at the SB in 2020. Lopez admitted to being bewildered by the blowback, given Ocasio’s status as a premier artist within the entertainment industry. Additional support came from Adam Sandler, who formed a close relationship with Ocasio when they worked together on Happy Gilmore 2. When asked about his friend being chosen for the SB, Sandler showed love and praised his music.

As far as the public at large knows, Bad Bunny is still gearing up for his set at the Super Bowl, which is set to take place at Levi's Stadium in California in early 2026. The WWE alum has played coy in regard to what fans can expect from his set on game night. All the while, it remains to be seen if the George Strait-centric petition will gain any additional momentum in the months to come.

Super Bowl LX kicks off on NBC at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 8, 2026. Peacock subscription holders will also be able to stream the game live.