5 Reasons Why Chucky Is One Of The Best Teen Queer Dramas

Horror TV shows have experienced a renaissance over the last decade. Some of the best ones blend comedy and drama with compelling characters. Many also rely on popular horror movie franchises. Chucky the TV series falls into these categories. It also falls into the great teen LGBTQ+ TV show group because it’s one of the most openly queer horror shows on television.

Chucky is more of a drama-comedy than a straight drama but it’s one of the most captivating shows that has a queer teen character as the lead. The series begins with Jake (Zackary Arthur) trying to become comfortable with his sexuality. He also begins to fall in love. The rest of the series follows him proudly embracing his gay identity, and trying to avoid death by a killer doll.

As a horror series, Chucky has a lot of heart, and is more progressive than many would expect.

Warning minor Chucky spoilers are ahead. Proceed with caution.

(Image credit: NBCUniversal)

At Its Heart, Chucky Is A Coming Of Age Story About A Queer Teen

Chucky Season 1 focuses a lot on Jake knowing his sexuality but being afraid to embrace it because of his father, family, and just the general prejudices against gay people, especially sometimes from other young people and authority figures. Chucky manages to incorporate this coming-of-age and coming-out story while not losing focus on the horror aspects. It allows the horror elements to help drive the tension and fear that sometimes comes with living and loving without fear.

Chucky isn’t the first horror TV show with a queer lead, but it’s one of the most memorable. Jake’s queerness is very much ingrained in the story. It shows his triumphs for fully embracing his identity but doesn’t shy away from some obstacles he faces, like other’s prejudices.

Chucky franchise creator Don Mancini has spoken about his own gay identity and how that has influenced the series. In an interview with Gay Times , Mancini shared a little bit of the autobiographical nature of the series.

I realized that it gave me an opportunity to really be more personal, and even autobiographical than I’ve ever been before. So the character Jake, played by Zach Arthur, there are a lot of autobiographical elements for me in that character.

His connection with Jake could be what makes this story feel so realistic and authentic, even in a world where a killer doll repeatedly comes back to life, and another continues to possess an actress. The story may be insane, but its approach to queer identity very much feels genuine.

(Image credit: NBCUniversal)

Jake And Devon’s Romance Is A Vital Part Of The Story

Jake and Devon’s (Bjorgvin Arnarson) romance is a focal point in each season. The first season shows them falling for each other, the second they struggle to overcome obstacles that include Chucky trying to kill them, and the third season allows them to enjoy being young kids in love. Chucky Season 3 is very sweet when it comes to this couple, which you wouldn’t completely expect from a horror TV show with so many gruesome deaths.

One of the main plots of Chucky Season 3 is Devon and Jake deciding to have sex for the first time. They just can’t find the right moment. The series approaches the topic, like many great teen romance shows , with enthusiasm, compassion, and without judgment or shame. I am sure many queer teens appreciate having a show like Chucky that isn’t afraid to show queer sexuality without losing the part that includes teens just being horny.

(Image credit: NBCUniversal)

It’s One Of The Few Horror Series With A Gay Lead Character

I will admit that I don’t know all the horror series past or present, but I have seen a decent amount of them. There have been many great queer teen characters in horror shows, even dating back to Willow (Alyson Hannigan) in Buffy the Vampire Slayer. However, I cannot think of many where the main protagonist, not just supporting characters, were queer.

I know plenty probably exist but not enough for Chucky not to feel like a rarity. It shouldn’t feel that way especially with the horror genre being so perfect to explore stories about queer identity. Maybe in the future, main characters like Jake will become the norm, not the exception. Representation matters and that means in all aspects of media, even the bloodiest ones.

(Image credit: NBCUniversal)

And, Chucky Is A Very Inclusive Series When It Comes To Gender And Sexualities

Jennifer Tilly’s Tiffany is bisexual. She falls in love with Nica (Fiona Dourif) and picks her over Chucky. Then Tiffany and Chucky’s child Glen/Glenda is nonbinary. The series makes the character two nonbinary twins. Chucky is a very all-genders and sexualities-encompassing show.

Tiffany’s love for Nica becomes a major part of the storyline, and though Nica doesn’t reciprocate Tiffany’s obsession, it’s a major piece of her identity. This lesbian love story isn’t shown in a positive way, as this relationship shouldn’t be, but it is a significant aspect of the story. Tiffany is this coldhearted entity but her love for Nica surpasses everything.

She doesn’t think Chucky is her soulmate. It’s Nica, a woman. Glen and Glenda are mentioned before they make their appearance on Chucky. Chucky tells Jake about them as a way to bond with him. The nonbinary twins aren’t used in the best way, because they don’t make as much of an impact as I'd hoped, but it’s nice to see more nonbinary characters on television.

(Image credit: NBCUniversal)

One Core Message Of Chucky Is To Not Discriminate

There is one Chucky quote that stands out the most to me from the first season. Chucky tells Jake about his gender-fluid kid. Jake asks him if he’s cool with that? Chucky responds that he’s not a monster. This line is so memorable because Chucky is, in fact, a monster. However, even he knows that discrimination is only the act of someone truly heinous.

Chucky is an equal-opportunity murderer. He kills everyone but does it just for the hate of humans. He’s a monster, but not the type that hates because of prejudices.

Chucky being so willing to kill everyone, and thinking anyone who hates, abuses, or discriminates against queer children is the real monster, shows the series making a clear statement. If a murderous doll thinks you’re scum, then maybe you should reevaluate your decisions.

The best Chucky movies may not have been explicitly queer but they have elements throughout that make it a more progressive horror franchise than others, including the introduction of Glen/Glenda in Seed of Chucky. The Chucky series is proudly queer and that makes it a must-watch.