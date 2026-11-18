The Last of Us is a TV show that has meant a lot to a lot of people, as it has successfully translated the emotional core of the hugely popular video game and built on the complexity of the character relationships. The final season, anticipated to debut in 2027, is sure to be emotional for fans, too. So it’s not at all surprising to hear that the cast is emotional as they get to the end of filming and will have to say goodbye to each other.

An HBO show that got the world talking from the moment it debuted, the post-apocalyptic drama started by following Joel (Pedro Pascal) as he escorted the teenage Ellie (Bella Ramsey) across a devastated United States ravaged by a fungal infection that had turned people into violent creatures. With Season 3 delving deeper into the journey of Joel’s brother, Tommy Miller, actor Gabriel Luna not only has to say goodbye to a character he’ll know much better, but he’ll also be leaving the cast and crew behind after bidding them an emotional farewell. Here’s what he told Entertainment Weekly about the emotions that are already starting to swirl:

Oh man, a lot of emotions are going around. But right now I think we’re all too tired to feel them. [Laughs.] Because it’s just massive. Obviously I can’t give anything away, but people who’ve played the game know the level of the scope of what we’re dealing with here towards the end of the story. I’m so proud of Bella [Ramsey], Kaitlyn [Dever], and Kyriana [Kratter], who’s joined the cast, for being the tip of the spear and shouldering the weight of this production and what it requires from them.

If you played The Last of Us games, you knew that Abby would be seen on the show as a villain after killing Pedro Pascal's Joel. No matter her motivation or the extent of her own trauma, it would be challenging for viewers to understand the actions of someone taking out such a beloved character. And then, the Season 2 finale ended with the focus shifting to Kaitlyn Dever's Abby, who will take center stage in The Last of Us Season 3.

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In a world like the one portrayed in The Last of Us, where everything is heightened as you just try to survive and not get killed or infected, emotions understandably run high for the cast helping bring that world to life. And even though Tommy comes in and out of the story, The Terminal List actor can’t help but be impressed by how the Ellie, Abby, and Lev actors are handling everything required of them, as they head closer to the finish line. He went on to say:

The bulk of my work was back in the summer, and then I’d go back and forth and come in for two, three weeks of time, but they’re here every day and doing the lion’s share of the work.

Since the Naughty Dog video game-turned-TV series is a massive production, it sounds like there’s going to be a prolonged series of goodbyes taking place as storylines are wrapped up and actors depart. Gabriel Luna not only has to process the emotion of saying goodbye to his own character and wrapping up a story that he likely feels very connected to after three seasons, but he also has to handle the departure of each of his co-stars. That’s a lot of emotions for the Dexter: Resurrection star, who will probably be exhausted by the time it’s all said and done. He pretty much said just that:

We’re getting to the end of it, and people are starting to wrap, and we’re giving them their flowers, and then they’re heading off, and one by one, the family is dwindling down to just the final few. We’re about to get a welcomed break and respite from what we’ve been doing, and then we have to come back and finish strong after the holiday. We’re so excited for this thing to come out.

I can only imagine the tears that will be flowing and the emotions that will be felt as the final days of the HBO series come to an end, and everyone says their final goodbyes. Fans anxiously anticipating the third season will have to pack their patience pants while waiting for details on when it will officially premiere. In the meantime, the first two seasons of The Last of Us are streaming with an HBO Max subscription.