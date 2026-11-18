Glen Powell's gone country, and Jelly Roll is roasting himself in the first trailer for Judd Apatow's The Comeback King, which promises some sweet country zingers. The 2027 movie schedule is already off to a promising start, as we're promised an intriguing tale between a country music star and his vengeful pop-star ex.

We already knew this Powell-led movie was prepared to bring the funny and that Jelly Roll signed off on Apatow and Powell writing wild lines for him. Even so, nothing prepared me for this one-liner we get at the trailer's midpoint, in which Mr. Roll roasts Powell's Aubrey by taking a shot at himself in the process:

You smell like people think I smell.

It's great to see Jelly Roll -- whose real name is Jason DeFord -- is able to take a joke, and I'm sure that one will come back to bite him more than his past appearance on late-night television. Of course, this is a Judd Apatow film, though, so it'd be weirder if he acted completely serious in the movie while playing himself.

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It's clear The Comeback King intends to lean on prominent country music stars to help keep the fun rolling. The star-studded film features appearances from the likes of Miranda Lambert, Brad Paisley and Shaboozey. Most of these look like just cameos to help give the movie a bit more star power, but I love Reba McIntire pulling a switchblade on Aubrey after he accidentally punched her in the face! It's probably for the best that the country singer with the most acting experience gets a role like that.

The presence of so many big names speaks to Apatow's reputation. All in all, I can definitely imagine him mining some comedy from the presence of such stars for some A+ scenes like that McEntire one.

As mentioned, The Comeback King will focus on Aubry King, a country star dealing with a rumor that he cheated on his equally famous pop star girlfriend, Missy (Madelyn Cline). With fans turning on him, Aubry is encouraged by his management team to step away from the spotlight and to try and mount a comeback when the time is right.

The vibe feels like the classic comedy from Judd Apatow. There's a guy going through some rough circumstances, no shortage of people around him willing to offer advice, and at least one really awkward sex scene. Looks like the type of movie I'll enjoy, especially with a star like Powell leading it.

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The film was co-written by Judd Apatow and Glen Powell, which has me intrigued. Some may be surprised by Powell's credit, but the A-lister also shared writing credits with Richard Linklater for their acclaimed 2023 film, Hit Man. So I'm intrigued to see how this latest film turns out.

Check out that Jelly Roll joke and more when The Comeback King opens in theaters on February 5th. This might be a good Valentine's Day movie to see, with it coming up shortly after the release (assuming you aren't dating a pop star and cheating on her).