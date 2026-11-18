Marshals Isn't The Only Taylor Sheridan Project With Thoughtful Things To Say About Missing Indigenous Women
It's important to tell these stories.
I’ve always had a major appreciation for Taylor Sheridan’s shows, and the way many of them include prominent storylines about American Indians. Specifically, because I know there are so many stories about missing and murdered Indigenous women that we’ll never know, I really love it when one of his projects focuses on that topic. The Yellowstone spinoff Marshals has done it quite well. However, one of his early movies did too, and we need to talk about it.
Marshals Has Focused On Stories About Missing American Indian People
As Marshals, which Sheridan is an EP on, has aired on the 2026 TV schedule, it’s made a point of including big stories and cases about the American Indians who live at Broken Rock. Specifically, in Season 1, Episode 5, “Lost Girls,” one of Tate’s friends, Hailey, goes missing. When it came out, Mo Brings Plenty, who plays Mo and is the show’s American Indian affairs coordinator, told me he thought the Yellowstone spinoff handled this problem “honestly.”
He also reiterated that this is a “real-life issue,” as women and men go missing often. It’s something he’s had to deal with in his own life too, as his nephew, Cole Brings Plenty, went missing and was found dead in 2024. Now, his story has become part of Marshals, as it inspired the case in Season 2, Episode 6, which follows Mo and Kayce after they find out that his nephew has been killed.
However, Marshals is not the only show addressing this. One of Taylor Sheridan’s movies makes it a focal point, too.
One Of Taylor Sheridan’s Movies, Wind River, Is About A Missing Indigenous Woman
These days, when Taylor Sheridan and his work get brought up, his shows, like Yellowstone and Landman, are typically what we’re talking about. However, before he was one of television's biggest writers and producers, his movies made quite the splash. In fact, Wind River is considered one of his best. It specifically focuses on a case involving an American Indian woman who is found dead in the middle of winter.
This movie, which stars Jeremy Renner, Elizabeth Olsen, Graham Greene, Kelsey Asbille, Gil Birmingham and more, follows an FBI agent and a wildlife officer as they look into the murder of Asbille’s Natalie.
Now, this whole movie was thrilling and frustrating to watch because of how hard it was for Olsen’s character Jane, Greene’s Ben and Renner’s Cory to properly look into this case. At first, the medical examiner would not classify it as a homicide, and as the movie goes on, it becomes clear that Natalie was killed and raped.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
It’s a brutal, upsetting and compelling tale about this woman’s death and the greater issue and ignorance surrounding missing indigenous women. In fact, along with Natalie’s disappearance and death, it’s noted in the movie that her story is not one-of-a-kind. It’s also made obvious that the events of this film are not far-off from real life, as the end cards read:
Overall, I found Wind River to be an incredibly moving film while also being peppered with the Taylor Sheridan writing and action his shows are known for. I also appreciated how it managed to be an entertaining thriller while also poignantly handling such an important and delicate topic.
This problem is an incredibly big deal, and it deserves a massive spotlight. Projects like Wind River, which you can watch with a Netflix subscription, and Marshals, which is available with a Paramount+ subscription, help do just that. Hopefully, they help inspire audiences to look further into this issue and learn more about what’s going on and what can be done to help.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.