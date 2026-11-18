I’ve always had a major appreciation for Taylor Sheridan’s shows, and the way many of them include prominent storylines about American Indians. Specifically, because I know there are so many stories about missing and murdered Indigenous women that we’ll never know, I really love it when one of his projects focuses on that topic. The Yellowstone spinoff Marshals has done it quite well. However, one of his early movies did too, and we need to talk about it.

(Image credit: Fred Hayes/CBS)

Marshals Has Focused On Stories About Missing American Indian People

As Marshals, which Sheridan is an EP on, has aired on the 2026 TV schedule , it’s made a point of including big stories and cases about the American Indians who live at Broken Rock. Specifically, in Season 1, Episode 5, “Lost Girls,” one of Tate’s friends, Hailey, goes missing. When it came out, Mo Brings Plenty, who plays Mo and is the show’s American Indian affairs coordinator , told me he thought the Yellowstone spinoff handled this problem “honestly.”

He also reiterated that this is a “real-life issue,” as women and men go missing often. It’s something he’s had to deal with in his own life too, as his nephew, Cole Brings Plenty, went missing and was found dead in 2024. Now, his story has become part of Marshals, as it inspired the case in Season 2, Episode 6 , which follows Mo and Kayce after they find out that his nephew has been killed.

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However, Marshals is not the only show addressing this. One of Taylor Sheridan’s movies makes it a focal point, too.

(Image credit: The Weinstein Company)

One Of Taylor Sheridan’s Movies, Wind River, Is About A Missing Indigenous Woman

These days, when Taylor Sheridan and his work get brought up, his shows, like Yellowstone and Landman, are typically what we’re talking about. However, before he was one of television's biggest writers and producers, his movies made quite the splash. In fact, Wind River is considered one of his best . It specifically focuses on a case involving an American Indian woman who is found dead in the middle of winter.

This movie, which stars Jeremy Renner, Elizabeth Olsen, Graham Greene, Kelsey Asbille, Gil Birmingham and more, follows an FBI agent and a wildlife officer as they look into the murder of Asbille’s Natalie.

Now, this whole movie was thrilling and frustrating to watch because of how hard it was for Olsen’s character Jane, Greene’s Ben and Renner’s Cory to properly look into this case. At first, the medical examiner would not classify it as a homicide, and as the movie goes on, it becomes clear that Natalie was killed and raped.

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It’s a brutal, upsetting and compelling tale about this woman’s death and the greater issue and ignorance surrounding missing indigenous women. In fact, along with Natalie’s disappearance and death, it’s noted in the movie that her story is not one-of-a-kind. It’s also made obvious that the events of this film are not far-off from real life, as the end cards read:

While missing person statistics are compiled for every other demographic, none exist for Native American women. No one knows how many are missing.

Overall, I found Wind River to be an incredibly moving film while also being peppered with the Taylor Sheridan writing and action his shows are known for. I also appreciated how it managed to be an entertaining thriller while also poignantly handling such an important and delicate topic.