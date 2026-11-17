Maura Higgins became a quick fan favorite on Dancing with the Stars, but I'm worried she could miss the Season 35 finals. With the semifinals and one vote before the finale, I'm afraid her run on the 2026 TV schedule may be at an end. Now, it seems I may have more reason to be concerned about what lies ahead.

How Maura Higgins' Rib Injury Continues To Hurt Her Ahead Of DWTS' Semifinals

On the heels of a tough Grammy night featuring the "Thong Song," it was clear Higgins' rib injury was more than a storyline for DWTS to play up. Now, per a new rumor from The Sun, Higgins allegedly had to cancel a rehearsal and seek medical attention while preparing for Dancing with the Stars' semifinals. Her rib was reportedly re-injured over the weekend, leaving some questions about how she'll be able to perform during the live episode.

As viewers learned in last week's episode, Higgins didn't break her rib, but the swelling and damage caused so much pain that she briefly considered throwing in the towel. It'd be a shame to see, given just how far she's come since the beginning, but obviously, her health takes priority.

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I Think Higgins Could Miss Dancing With The Stars' Finals

As of late, I've written about how Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik's advancement could set up a fan favorite going home instead of them on Semifinals night. Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas were on my shortlist of people who could go home, and honestly, I think it's all going to come down to who gives the best performance.

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One can never rule out the impact of fans, however, and I do wonder how this rumor could impact their thoughts on whether she should advance. Part of me thinks she could gain sympathy, assuming she wants to keep going, and get the pass to have another week to recover, give it her all, and try to win DWTS on finale night.

Conversely, I could see some viewers deciding it's her time if the performance is weak or if it's evident that she's struggling with an injury. I would see sending her home as more of an act of mercy at that point, rather than putting the pressure on her to drop out of the finale.

All this to say, I'll have all eyes on Maura Higgins as the DWTS semifinals play out. There's so much chatter happening online about who could go home, and this situation is just another layer to consider. I even think there's a possibility that Harry Shum Jr. could miss the finale, which makes the prospect of this episode so much wilder.

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Dancing With The Stars airs on ABC and Disney+ on Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. This is going to be the biggest episode of the season thus far, so make sure to clear that primetime schedule to see what happens!