It's already been a big week for movie news. Just a few days ago Robert Pattinson was announced as the new James Bond in the developing Denis Villeneuve movie. Fans of the James Bond movies were shook by this news, and the internet has been ablaze for days. Of course, Florence Pugh was the first person to text the filmmaker the casting arrived online.

In addition to fan responses to this 007 news, a number of celebrities have also weighed in. Brad Pitt had a big reaction, and it turns out that Pugh went straight to the source. At the Elle Women in Hollywood event (via Twitter) the Oscar-nominated actress shared her message to the Villeneuve, saying:

I sent Denis a message this morning, and I said, ‘Congratulations on finding your Bond. Nice catch. Any villains with the size of a five-foot-four female?’ Anyway, I’m just reminding you just in case.

Honestly I'm sold. While fans are wondering who the next Bond girl might be alongside Robert Pattinson, Florence Pugh seemingly wants to enter her villain era. She clearly wants to join the fun of 007's next adventure, reuniting with the Dune: Part Three director and her co-star in the process. We'll just have to wait and see who actually ends up joining the cast of this developing blockbuster.

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Honestly, the idea of Florence Pugh joining the next James Bond movie doesn't seem out of the question. She first worked with Denis Villeneuve on Dune: Part Two (streaming with a HBO Max subscription), and she'll reprise her role in Part Three this December. The threequel also features Robert Pattinson as Scytale, and it seems like the Twilight alum impressed the director enough that he's brought him on to play everyone's favorite martini-sipping MI6 agent.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Pattinson's casting has been arguably the biggest entertainment story this week, with fans and fixtures of the business weighing in. While some are hyped about seeing him take on the mantle after Daniel Craig's Bond movies, others took umbrage with just how much we've seen of the 40 year-old actor as of late. This year alone he appeared in The Drama, The Odyssey, and Primetime, and he's currently filming Matt Reeves' The Batman: Part Two.

On the other hand, there are plenty of memes about just how many major franchises Robert Pattinson has managed to have a role in. After all he's appeared in Harry Potter, Twilight, Batman, Dune, and now James Bond. They say all publicity is good publicity, and it should be fascinating to see how this discourse influenced the upcoming 007 movie's box office performance.

It's currently unclear when Bond 26 will arrive in theaters, but current estimates are 2028. For now, fans can re-watch the entire franchise with their Amazon Prime subscription. Additionally, folks can see Pugh, Pattinson and Villeneuve's collaboration when Dune: Part Three hits theaters December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list.