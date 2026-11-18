I've spent the last couple of days watching people react to Robert Pattinson's James Bond casting , and the responses have been all over the place. Fans have opinions, naturally, and Jon Stewart even found a way to complain that Pattinson already has Batman. However, the reaction I really didn't see coming was from the British Royal Family. Apparently, somebody running the official account knows their 007 history. In addition to that, Ian Fleming's estate also weighed in.

The casting news broke Monday, at which point Amazon MGM Studios used a brief clip to confirm Pattinson would succeed Daniel Craig as the next Bond. Shortly afterward, the Royal Family's official Instagram account popped into the comments on the announcement post with a welcome that was short, clever and perfectly suited to King Charles' reign:

Welcome to His Majesty’s Secret Service, Mr Bond.

Okay, that's pretty good. It's a play on On Her Majesty's Secret Service, the 1969 Bond movie starring George Lazenby, and a nod to the change in monarch since Bond's last big-screen adventure. I'm not saying the palace's social media team needs to write Bond 26, but I wouldn't mind seeing what they'd do with a martini joke.

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As much as I enjoyed the Royal surprise, I was even happier to see the Ian Fleming Estate weigh in. The organization, along with Ian Fleming Publications, posted a much longer welcome on X , reaching back to the original Bond novels for something a little more thoughtful than the usual casting congratulations. The statement began:

The Ian Fleming Estate and Ian Fleming Publications are delighted to welcome Robert Pattinson to the James Bond family. As Bond himself reflects at the end of Moonraker when facing the fact that the object of his affections is engaged to another man, 'He must play the role which she expected of him. The tough man of the world. The Secret Agent. The man who was only a silhouette.'

I love that they chose that particular passage from Moonraker. Think about how many actors have stepped into Bond's shoes since Sean Connery first wore the tuxedo. Everybody recognizes the silhouette, but the person inside it has changed quite a bit over six decades. The statement continued:

We look forward to Pattinson stepping into that silhouette and making it his own. We have no doubt that Ian Fleming would be amazed at the longevity of his creation and the fact that the world is still hungry for tales of the world’s greatest spy. As the custodians of Ian Fleming's literary work, we wish Pattinson and everyone associated with the film the very best of luck. And as die-hard fans, we can’t wait for Bond 26.

That's a lovely endorsement, especially since casting a new Bond tends to spark strong opinions. Fan reactions to Pattinson's casting have been pretty mixed, and I'm sure there will be plenty more debate once a trailer for his first 007 flick arrives. I appreciate that Fleming's estate welcomed him by reminding everyone why the character has survived so many reinventions.

Dune filmmaker Denis Villeneuve will direct Pattinson's first outing, with Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight writing the script. The next Bond film doesn't have a confirmed release date yet, so don't expect it to be part of the 2027 movie release schedule . That's because there's still a long way to go before we see what kind of 007 he'll be.

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For now, Robert Pattinson has received congratulations from the people looking after Bond's books and a cheeky greeting from the Royal Family. That's a pretty memorable way to start a new job.