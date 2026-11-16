Marshals Leaves Troy’s Case Unsolved, And There’s A Very Real Reason Why
It's a real and tragic reality.
Spoilers for Season 2, Episode 6 of Marshals are ahead! You can stream the series with a Paramount+ subscription and catch new episodes on CBS every Sunday.
The episode of Marshals that just aired on the 2026 TV schedule is inspired by a tragedy that actually happened to one of its stars and American Indian Affairs Coordinator, Mo Brings Plenty, and his family. In 2024, his nephew, Cole Brings Plenty, died, and a coroner ruled out foul play. His family disagreed with that, and they’re still looking for answers. In this week's episode of Marshals, Mo’s nephew, Troy, is found dead, and he and Kayce work to prove that it was a murder, not suicide. Ultimately, the case is left unsolved, and according to Mo Brings Plenty, that was a very important detail to include.
Knowing that “Roughstock” was inspired by his own experiences, I asked Mo Brings Plenty, who plays Mo in Marshals and Yellowstone, about details in the episode he was happy to see included. He immediately noted that he was glad the case was left unsolved, because that kind of outcome happens in real life, often, as the actor explained:
When I spoke to Mo in March this year about an episode of Marshals having to do with missing American Indians, he told me they “haven’t got any answers for” what happened to his nephew, Cole.
In this episode of Marshals, it’s made very clear that while Troy’s case will stay open, it will likely go unsolved. It’s obvious that it’s not being prioritized by law enforcement, and despite the marshals best efforts, there is no solution as to who killed Troy by the end of the episode. When I asked Mo why it was important for this episode to go without a solution to Troy’s case, he said:
In the case of Mo’s real nephew, Cole, he was found dead a few days after he was reported missing and named as a suspect in a domestic violence case. Two years later, Mo spoke to THR and claimed that his nephew’s death had gone “uninvestigated,” while the Lawrence Police Department said there was “no foul play involved in Cole’s death.”
When I spoke to Mo about this topic recently and how it was represented on this Yellowstone show, he said:
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According to the U.S. Department of the Interior Indian Affairs, there are “approximately 4,200 missing and murder cases that have gone unsolved.” And when I asked Mo Brings Plenty if Marshals could ever circle back to Troy’s unsolved case, he said:
Overall, he was clear that there are lots of stories like his that should be shown on Kayce’s Yellowstone spinoff. He’s not the only one who has lost a loved one in this way and was left without answers, and he’s hoping to see more of those stories depicted on Marshals.
Now, to see how Mo’s story continues, you can watch the next episode of Marshals on November 22 at 8:30 p.m. ET, and you can stream it the next day on Paramount+.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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