Marshals Leaves Troy’s Case Unsolved, And There’s A Very Real Reason Why

Spoilers for Season 2, Episode 6 of Marshals are ahead! You can stream the series with a Paramount+ subscription and catch new episodes on CBS every Sunday.

The episode of Marshals that just aired on the 2026 TV schedule is inspired by a tragedy that actually happened to one of its stars and American Indian Affairs Coordinator, Mo Brings Plenty , and his family. In 2024, his nephew, Cole Brings Plenty, died, and a coroner ruled out foul play. His family disagreed with that, and they’re still looking for answers. In this week's episode of Marshals, Mo’s nephew, Troy, is found dead, and he and Kayce work to prove that it was a murder, not suicide. Ultimately, the case is left unsolved, and according to Mo Brings Plenty, that was a very important detail to include.

Knowing that “Roughstock” was inspired by his own experiences, I asked Mo Brings Plenty, who plays Mo in Marshals and Yellowstone, about details in the episode he was happy to see included. He immediately noted that he was glad the case was left unsolved, because that kind of outcome happens in real life, often, as the actor explained:

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Oh, I was happy to see that when the police officer said he just kind of blew it off, because that's really the case. And so I was happy that we showed that legitimate part of it. Not every officer is that way, but in some cases, in some states - primarily states that have a high American Indian population - that occurs.

When I spoke to Mo in March this year about an episode of Marshals having to do with missing American Indians , he told me they “haven’t got any answers for” what happened to his nephew, Cole.

In this episode of Marshals, it’s made very clear that while Troy’s case will stay open, it will likely go unsolved. It’s obvious that it’s not being prioritized by law enforcement, and despite the marshals best efforts, there is no solution as to who killed Troy by the end of the episode. When I asked Mo why it was important for this episode to go without a solution to Troy’s case, he said:

Because the wheel of justice doesn't turn for us as American Indian people, and of course we're tax-paying people as well. And so, you know, first responders get their funding through taxpayers, tax funding, and so when it doesn't work for us, then it's so frustrating. It's like, ‘Well, why are we even paying taxes?’ And so that's one of the things that is impactful for me, and that I need to continue to speak about because it is occurring.

In the case of Mo’s real nephew, Cole, he was found dead a few days after he was reported missing and named as a suspect in a domestic violence case. Two years later, Mo spoke to THR and claimed that his nephew’s death had gone “uninvestigated,” while the Lawrence Police Department said there was “no foul play involved in Cole’s death.”

When I spoke to Mo about this topic recently and how it was represented on this Yellowstone show , he said:

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It's sad for me and my family, especially when I hear the cry for other nationalities and in foreign countries, when the very same thing is occurring to us as the original inhabitants within this country, we're basically flying over mission fields to get to mission fields.

According to the U.S. Department of the Interior Indian Affairs , there are “approximately 4,200 missing and murder cases that have gone unsolved.” And when I asked Mo Brings Plenty if Marshals could ever circle back to Troy’s unsolved case, he said:

Absolutely, it could definitely happen. But you know, there are so many stories. I mean, my family is not the only family. This isn't the first time something like this has occurred in real life. You know, there are many stories, many families, different situations, different circumstances that are going through the same thing.

Overall, he was clear that there are lots of stories like his that should be shown on Kayce’s Yellowstone spinoff . He’s not the only one who has lost a loved one in this way and was left without answers, and he’s hoping to see more of those stories depicted on Marshals.

Now, to see how Mo’s story continues, you can watch the next episode of Marshals on November 22 at 8:30 p.m. ET, and you can stream it the next day on Paramount+.