Why One Major 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Storyline Might Have Been Spoiled

Warning! The following contains spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Season 5. Read at your own risk!

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days recently introduced 52-year-old American Ben Rathbun, who was in a relationship with Peruvian 24-year-old Mahogany Roca. Ben believed he and Mahogany are meant to be, though friends and family questioned whether or not she even existed . Well, the internet fandom was too eager to find out and might’ve spoiled a lot about this storyline in the process.

So, is Mahogany Roca a real person, or just the latest catfish in Ben Rathbun’s life? Here are the answers we might have so far that seemingly reveal the truth behind Mahogany.

Mahogany Roca’s Relationship Status On Facebook As Single

The first interesting thing to note is that Mahogany Roca is not at all hard to find on social media. Her Facebook page is public as of writing, and those that visit it right now will notice her relationship status marked as “single.” Given that, I guess we can assume that things didn’t work out for her and Ben Rathbun on 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days. Of course, that’s not to say the two didn’t still get together on the show and broke up sometime after filming stopped, and Facebook statuses aren't definitive proof of anything. There’s more to the story, and a lot more to suggest these two never were a thing .

Mahogany Described Herself As Single On Instagram Long Ago

Mahogany Roca’s Instagram page is also very public and contains highlights from Q&As she did in the past. 90 Day Fiancé fans noticed a question dated 44 weeks ago that read (translated from Spanish) “Single or with someone?” Mahogany replied to this question as “single,” so back in March of 2021, she told followers she was single. While we have no idea when the season filmed and cast members did their segments, there’s usually a sizable gap between production and the actual filmings. If Mahogany was single back then and is recently single, when did her relationship with Ben happen?

Mahogany Claims She’s A Real Person

Since Mahogany Roca is so public on social media, 90 Day Fiancé fans reached out and tried to confirm whether or not she’s actually real. So far, I’m going to say that the results are inconclusive, though Mahogany herself told a different story in a since-deleted response on her Facebook page (via ScreenRant):

I agreed to be on 90 Day Fiancé to share a dramatic story to watch. Keep looking, and you will be surprised! But I clarify to be real and a young woman of 22 years.

Fans already pointed out that Mahogany claimed she’s 22 in the post, but on 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days, Ben Rathbun said she’s 24. There’s certainly something very fishy about all of that, and reasons to suspect that Mahogany isn’t who she claims she is . I guess we’ll need to wait and see for the rest of the story and how this all plays out between the two.

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days airs over at TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Tune in for more of Ben Rathbun’s journey and the eventual truth about Mahogany Roca.