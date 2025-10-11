‘A Lot Happened’ For Kelly Clarkson In The Last Year. Her Producers Don’t Know How She Balances It All

The Kelly Clarkson Show kicked off Season 7 in late September amid the 2025 TV schedule after much anticipation. Clarkson’s return, of course, comes in the aftermath of a summer that’s reportedly been tough for her family due to the death of her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock. While Clarkson hasn’t discussed her ex’s death on air, one of her colleagues just mentioned how she and others have been through “a lot” as of late. He also weighed in on how the host balances her lighthearted show with tragic subject matter.

On the season premiere of her talk show, Kelly Clarkson acknowledged the floods that sadly impacted parts of Texas this past summer. Clarkson, who’s a Texas native, took the time to acknowledge the first responders who rescued over 900 children during the ordeal. Clarkson herself became teary-eyed while discussing the situation and, during an interview with USA Today, her show’s music director, Jason Halbert confirmed it was “emotional for all of [them].” From there, Halbert praised, Clarkson for being able to shift gears amid the taping:

I don't know how (Clarkson) compartmentalizes watching that segment, super emotional, and then jumping into, like, making crafts with kids, and then jumping into emoting a song.

Halpert makes a good point, and it’s one that can be applied to a number of different TV personalities. While hosts are typically called upon to have a considerable amount of lively and positive energy, there are times at which they must be solemn during the same broadcasts. In terms of Kelly Clarkson specifically, she can pay tribute to those in need or experiencing hardship before seamlessly making jokes with a guest or belting out fun Kellyoke covers. As for those songs, Halpert also had this to say:

A lot happened for us all in the last year, on personal and career levels. You’re going to see some songs reflect things that maybe she wouldn’t talk about verbally in a sitting on the couch interview.

On the surface, the music lead seems to be referring to the personal matters Clarkson has been dealing with as of late. Brandon Blackstock died in August following a battle with cancer following months of reports about his health. Clarkson – who tapes her show in New York – was reportedly taking her and Blackstock’s two kids back and forth between NYC and his residence in Montana to see him. In hindsight, those trips explained why Clarkson missed show tapings earlier this year.

Even though Kelly Clarkson hasn’t discussed her former husband’s passing on the show, as of this writing, it has seemingly been alluded to. A recent episode of the series featured singer and American Idol judge Lionel Richie, who spoke to Clarkson about grief. That’s also a relatively heavy topic for a mostly easy-going show like Clarkson’s yet, as showrunner Alex Duda explained to USA Today, such a deft balance in material has always been par for the course with this particular talk show:

That's what we've done since the beginning. When the world is dark or heavy, look for the light. We wanted to reaffirm that in our premiere this year.

Unfortunately, tragedies are part of life and, in many cases, they warrant acknowledgement. Times are indeed challenging for many people right now, so it’s appreciated that a star like Kelly Clarkson provides comfort through entertainment while also acknowledging difficult subject matter. Check your local listings to see when The Kelly Clarkson Show airs in your area.