Why The WWE May Be Searching Out 'Major Attraction' Event Two Months Before WrestleMania 38

The WWE has had its fair share of troubles as of late, and a lot of them go back to the recent Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Shane McMahon’s alleged botched production of the Men’s Royal Rumble match reportedly led to his firing by his father Vince, and now there’s said to be another big problem ahead. McMahon’s removal from the WWE just left a pretty big gap for WrestleMania 38, and the WWE is searching out a “major attraction" event two months before WrestleMania 38.

The news came via the pro wrestling insider WrestleVotes , who had some interesting notes about WrestleMania 38. Reportedly, Shane McMahon’s match that was to complement his return at the Royal Rumble was expected to be pretty deep into the card on one of the nights. Now that it’s gone, there’s a big gap to be filled, and the WWE may be looking to fill the gap with a match worthy of the slot.

Based on previous reports, Shane McMahon would have a match against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38. It’s hard to say with certainty if a match would live up to the spectacle of other late-card WrestleMania matches, but it seems we’ll never know. Now the WWE is looking for another major event, though one might think it’s easier to find one than not.

After all, Seth Rollins is still capable of performing a match at WrestleMania 38. There are plenty of other top guys like Big E and Kevin Owens ( who recently signed a multi-year contract ) that can start a feud with him in the remaining weeks and have an awesome highlight-worthy match. Granted, it might not be as cool as Shane McMahon’s usual stunt of diving off stuff that’s really high up in the air, but really all fans want is a quality match. I’m just speculating, but that might seem like an easier thing to pull off at this stage than potentially trying to find more outside talent to raise the stakes of the event.

Whatever the case, the WWE still searching for a late card match with two months to go until WrestleMania 38 is a big deal. The WWE often plans these matches more months in advance, and sometimes even a year out, depending on how big they are. I can’t imagine that Shane McMahon and Seth Rollins (assuming that was the match) was an event that took a year to plot out, but it could be a hard slot to fill in this short amount of time. Of course, the WWE is always good for a surprise or two that fans like, so we’ll see if there won’t be something special in place of Shane McMahon’s match.