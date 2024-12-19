Why Two Suspects Are Reportedly Refusing To Testify During Investigation Into Liam Payne's Death

It would appear that two suspects involved in the investigation into the death of Liam Payne are refusing to testify. Reportedly, two people involved in the case said they are using their right to remain silent, as a judge works through the case and figures out if any of the suspects should be charged.

At the moment, five suspects are being investigated, and they will find out if they’ll be prosecuted over Payne’s death in the new year. Two of these men have reportedly decided to not testify according to Argentine media (via The Independent ) because Braian Nahuel Paiz and a former hotel worker allegedly said they are “retaining their right to remain silent.”

Back in November, waiter Braian Nahuel Paiz was interviewed about the singer’s death, and he said that he did not give Payne drugs during his stay in Buenos Aires. After the singer fell off a balcony at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel and died, an autopsy revealed that he had crack cocaine benzodiazepine and pink cocaine in his system. Paiz made clear in interviews that while he did see the former One Direction member and they “took drugs together,” he never gave him drugs or received payment .

According to The Independent’s report, Judge Laura Bruniard will have 10 days once the questioning is over to figure out if they will press charges against any of the five suspects. She could also decide to close the case.

Questioning should come to an end soon – as it’s been reported that it will conclude today, December 19. Three suspects will be questioned during this time. After that, the wait to see if this case moves forward will begin.

While Paiz has been fairly vocal about his lack of involvement in the singer's death, the other unnamed suspect who is reportedly refusing to testify has kept quiet.

Notably, back in November, prosecutor Andrés Madrea released a statement that said:

…illicit conduct was discovered from which three people were charged with the crimes of abandonment of a person followed by death, supply and facilitation of narcotics.

The report also explained that one suspect has been charged with abandonment while two others are being accused of supplying drugs.

Also, the prosecutors wanted to charge Payne’s friend Roger Nores with “abandonment” in late November, and later on, a judge in Buenos Aires said that this charge could happen.

While this big investigation has been going on, a funeral was held for the performer . His One Direction bandmates – Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik and Niall Horan – were in attendance alongside lots of his friends and family. Many have shared their condolences and love for the singer at events and online too.

As of right now, there’s still a lot of questioning and deliberation going on in the case of Payne’s death, and as we learn more about it, we’ll keep you posted.