The Wild Reason Modern Family’s Eric Stonestreet Totally Scarfed Down ‘Four Blocks’ Of Butter While Filming In Paris

A lot of people love to travel, and I think many of those people would likely say that it can be a great way to relax, but also to shake life up a bit and experience things you wouldn’t normally. As Jesse Tyler Ferguson tells it, something that his Modern Family co-star Eric Stonestreet experienced while they filmed in Paris was scarfing down “four blocks” of butter at lunch for an incredibly wild reason.

What’s The Wild Reason That Led To Eric Stonestreet Eating Four Blocks Of Butter While Filming Modern Family In Paris?

One of the best sitcoms of all time is certainly Modern Family. The Emmy-winning comedy had its finale in 2020 after a blockbuster 11-season run , and that season saw the cast and crew film on location in Paris for the last of their famed Valentine’s Day episodes.

While speaking with Emily in Paris star Ashley Park on his Dinner’s On Me podcast, Jesse Tyler Ferguson literally sat down to dinner with her, and after ordering, Park relayed a story about the time she went to a fancy French restaurant and mistook the water used to clean your hands while eating oysters for lemon juice and proceeded to pour the stuff all over her food. Ferguson then told on his TV husband/ Fizbo the clown , Eric Stonestreet, and opened up about why his Modern Family co-star ate a bunch of butter during a lunch in Paris:

We were shooting the Modern Family episode in Paris. Eric had ordered a lunch in Paris with me, and there was this cheese that he loved so much. And he's like, 'Oh my God, this cheese is so great.' He was just eating blocks of it. He's like, 'Can I have some more of this?' He was chowing down on this cheese, and he's like, 'I gotta find the name of this. Can you bring me one that's still in the package?' I want to take a photo of this cheese. Like, 'I'm gonna get this in the States.' It was butter. … The butter was so good there that he thought it was cheese. And he ate like four blocks of it before he realized [what it was].

Guys, I love cheese, OK? Never in my life, though, have I willingly even attempted eating four blocks of it in one sitting. Now, have I potentially, while eating a whole meal of homemade mac-n-cheese, maybe had the equivalent of a small block of the stuff? Probably. But, I’m an American, dammit. That’s one of our inalienable rights according to Benjamin Franklin. There’s someone who lived in Paris for nine years…I wonder if Franklin ever mistook their butter for cheese?

To be fair to Stonestreet (who’s currently working on a new series called Home Team for Amazon), the “blocks” of butter he actually ate probably weren’t what we’d think of when we think, well, a block of anything. I’ve never been to Paris, but I kinda doubt they sit a whole stick of butter down at the table. It was likely more of a generous pat; so maybe…half a stick? Alright, that’s still a lot of butter to just chomp down on outright.

I have so many questions about this. What had The Santa Clauses Season 2 actor ordered for lunch that allowed him to be so distracted by blocks of butter-not-cheese? Was he charged extra for eating so much of it? Did Ferguson try any of it, and if so, was he not similarly impressed? Also, will someone just send me some of this butter that’s so good it can be mistaken for cheese, please?

No? Fine. Be that way! I will now feel like I haven’t really lived unless I’ve tried it, so I guess I just have to go to France myself. Too bad I can’t get ABC to pay for it…