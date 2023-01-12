Will Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Be Fired From GMA3? Here’s What One Insider Says
The pair are still off the air, more than a month later.
It’s usually not a big deal when daytime TV personalities step away from their on-screen roles, as it’s often just a case of hard-earned vacations or dealing with a medical mystery of some kind. But it’s quite a different situation for GMA3 anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, who were removed from their on-air duties after sparking rumors of a romantic relationship, with both anchors allegedly having split from their respective spouses. It’s now been a full five weeks since the pair made their (presumably) temporary exits, and arguably the biggest question remains: can and will they be fired by ABC? One insider doesn’t think that’s very likely.
Despite the fact that the network has remained almost entirely silent during this whole relationship timeline, it’s been rather impossible for viewers to gain any insight into what might happen with Holmes and Robach on GMA3. But while such silence might indicate a negative outcome in other scenarios, a source for People has claimed their jobs are not at all in jeopardy, and that it’s just a matter of time before they’re back on the small screen again, saying:
While we can’t speak to the idea that T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach’s situation occurs “all the time” at other companies, the main point there is still salient. ABC’s ongoing investigation has seemingly been focused on determining whether or not the two anchors were engaged in extramarital activities while working, though it doesn’t appear that was ever the case. (Holmes reportedly did have other past relationships with work colleagues, though it’s unclear if that would factor into the current investigation.)
It’s also noted that T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach’s relationship is “stronger than ever,” in case anyone thought that all the drama might have deflated things. So if ABC execs were hoping their problem could be solved by the two suddenly splitting up, it doesn’t look like that’ll be a potential outcome.
Holmes and Robach reportedly spent part of the holidays together, and were seen briefly out in public in late December, as the latter’s ex Andrew Shue spent Christmas with his sons. It was also during this time when Holmes and estranged wife Marilee Fiebig officially filed for divorce.
For now, it’s still unclear whether or not either or both of the anchors will return to GMA3: What You Need To Know, but it’s only a matter of time before a decision has to be made. In the meantime, you can watch Good Morning America every weekday morning on ABC. Head to our 2023 TV premiere schedule to see what new and returning shows are on the way.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Nick is a Cajun Country native, and is often asked why he doesn't sound like that's the case. His love for his wife and daughters is almost equaled by his love of gasp-for-breath laughter and gasp-for-breath horror. A lifetime spent in the vicinity of a television screen led to his current dream job, as well as his knowledge of too many TV themes and ad jingles.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.