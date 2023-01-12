Will Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Be Fired From GMA3? Here’s What One Insider Says

It’s usually not a big deal when daytime TV personalities step away from their on-screen roles, as it’s often just a case of hard-earned vacations or dealing with a medical mystery of some kind. But it’s quite a different situation for GMA3 anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, who were removed from their on-air duties after sparking rumors of a romantic relationship, with both anchors allegedly having split from their respective spouses. It’s now been a full five weeks since the pair made their (presumably) temporary exits, and arguably the biggest question remains: can and will they be fired by ABC? One insider doesn’t think that’s very likely.

Despite the fact that the network has remained almost entirely silent during this whole relationship timeline , it’s been rather impossible for viewers to gain any insight into what might happen with Holmes and Robach on GMA3. But while such silence might indicate a negative outcome in other scenarios, a source for People has claimed their jobs are not at all in jeopardy, and that it’s just a matter of time before they’re back on the small screen again, saying:

They’re just going along and doing their thing. There’s no grounds to fire them on and they believe they won’t be fired. The network is just waiting for things to cool down. This happens at companies all the time.

While we can’t speak to the idea that T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach’s situation occurs “all the time” at other companies, the main point there is still salient. ABC’s ongoing investigation has seemingly been focused on determining whether or not the two anchors were engaged in extramarital activities while working, though it doesn’t appear that was ever the case. (Holmes reportedly did have other past relationships with work colleagues , though it’s unclear if that would factor into the current investigation.)

It’s also noted that T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach’s relationship is “stronger than ever,” in case anyone thought that all the drama might have deflated things. So if ABC execs were hoping their problem could be solved by the two suddenly splitting up, it doesn’t look like that’ll be a potential outcome.

Holmes and Robach reportedly spent part of the holidays together, and were seen briefly out in public in late December, as the latter’s ex Andrew Shue spent Christmas with his sons . It was also during this time when Holmes and estranged wife Marilee Fiebig officially filed for divorce.