Rumors Swirled Britney Spears’ Divorce Was About Cheating And Violence, An Insider Says Not So Fast

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have both acknowledged they're separating, but neither has spoken publicly about the reasons behind their split. That hasn’t stopped the rumors from swirling though. Numerous outlets have run stories from alleged insiders, and most of them seem to point the finger squarely at The Princess Of Pop, blaming her for the marriage crumbling, whether it be for cheating or getting physical. But there are two sides to every story, and finally, at least one insider sympathetic to Spears got their story out there.

Over the weekend, Page Six ran an article pushing back on some of the claims that have been going around. An unnamed source said Asghari would “disappear” for months at a time, sometimes because he was filming a movie and sometimes because he just left. In addition, the source claims there wasn’t any cheating and pointed out that he’s a foot taller than her and she wouldn’t be capable of attacking him, even if she wanted to.

Divorces often devolve into he-said/she-said situations. The big difference with celebrities is they use their publicists and the media to make their cases. Instead of friends gossiping and sharing stories, it’s large outlets running quotes from unnamed sources trying to cast the blame on the other. And until this most recent story, it’s been almost all Asghari’s version of events, at least apart from some allegations that he was planning to contest the prenup, which may or may not be true.

First, we got rumors that Spears cheated on Asghari. Second, we got allegations that she asked a worker at their house to film her naked. Third, we got a story about how she allegedly attacked him while he was sleeping and left him with a black eye. I have no idea if all, none or some of those stories are true, but given we’re also seeing a steady stream of stories about how Britney doesn’t have close family or an extensive support system right now, it’s pretty clear those early stories were likely coming from those close to Sam.

Both sides now have divorce attorneys in place, and while there’s clearly the blame game by proxy going on right now, it’ll be interesting to see whether either side has the stomach for a contested fight in court. As we saw last year with Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, the general public can get very invested in these sorts of things, dissecting every detail all the way down to witnesses farting on the stand. I’m not sure Ashgari or Spears wants the general public to focus that much on their personal lives. That certainly wouldn’t be in keeping with how often they stayed quiet and just let people talk during their marriage, but to quote Ted Lasso, divorce is hard, and it makes folks do crazy things. So, I guess we’ll just have to wait and see.