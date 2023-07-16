Britney Spears Shares What People Are Going To Think When They Read Her Book

After years of speculation and questions about when we’d get to read it, Britney Spears’ long anticipated memoir finally has a release date. The Woman In Me will hit shelves on October 24th, and while fans are still unsure of what topics the book will cover, the singer herself is pretty sure about what the general reaction will be.

Spears is currently on vacation, having seemingly the best time. She’s dropped pictures of herself dancing, riding horses and collecting seashells. During that seashell escapade, she talked about how she tries to stay in touch with her inner child and “surrender to silliness” because of how hard things have been at times. In fact, she thinks most people who read the book will think she should be “the meanest woman alive” because of all the terrible experiences she’s been through, but she wants fans to know she’s not. Here’s a portion of her quote…

The ocean always awakens my inner child and that’s the biggest challenge for me to keep as I wrote the book the woman in me !!! The world can make you bitter hard and cold !!! I’ve played with so many kids on this trip !!! This place is magic on all levels !!! After reading the book, most would probably say she should be the meanest woman alive after what she’s been through and that’s just it !!! I should be !!! I’m sorry but after all of it although it’s thin as hell I’ve learned make peace with it and in each given moment I’m in even though things may be completely wrong I surrender to silliness !!!

Part of the reason why Spears’ book allegedly took so long to get a release date was over potential lawsuit concerns about the content. The loudest rumors were about her allegedly revealing affairs with other A-listers, but that’s never been confirmed publicly. There’s also an expectation that she’ll talk extensively about her time under the conservatorship, which her father administered for a period of time, and as she’s still wrapped up in legal issues with him, that could have been a source of the delay, as well.

Regardless, we do know Spears is going to open about her life in a way she’s never done in the past. She’s taken to social media and been pretty candid about her feelings since she obtained her freedom, but those truth bombs mostly come in the form of a few paragraphs here or there. An entire book discussing what happened to her is going to be a very different experience, and based on these new comments, it’s clear Spears thinks fans are going to see how badly she was mistreated.

You can check out the entire Instagram post Britney Spears dropped on vacation below…

I’m very excited to read The Woman In Me. In my view, The Princess Of Pop is one of the most fascinating public figures we’ve ever seen. Her life trajectory from teenage star to one of the most famous people in the world to tabloid fixture to hospital patient to a woman carefully monitored, controlled and often kept out of sight is completely unique. I can’t wait to read all about it and see life through her perspective, provided, of course, that we get her perspective and not an end product that's watered down. It doesn't sound like Brit is worried about that though; so, I'm pumped.