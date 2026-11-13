The Love Is Blind Season 11 Reunion Was Awful, But That Seems On Par With The Season

Love Is Blind once again proves that love is not blind, or maybe shouldn’t be, with another disastrous season. However, this may be one of the show’s most unsuccessful seasons in terms of marriages and long-term relationships. The one marriage from the season didn’t even last a year.

An interesting reunion can usually redeem a less-than-exciting season of Love is Blind, which you can watch with a Netflix subscription. We have seen many do just that. However, this reunion confirmed just how disappointing Season 11 is. It magnified Love is Blind’s issues.

Warning: Love is Blind Season 11 reunion spoilers are ahead. Proceed with caution.

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Nothing In The Love Is Blind: Boston Reunion Felt Satisfying

I have watched all 11 seasons of Love Is Blind, and the reunions are getting worse. These are supposed to be an opportunity to dig into some of the biggest unanswered questions. They could be a chance to hold people accountable for questionable behavior from previous episodes.

Hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey achieve some of these things, but not fully. Rob Feeley had one of the season’s biggest moments. It led to many online discussions about his and his friends’ problematic behavior. The reunion barely addresses it.

Other things aren’t fully addressed, including details of some of the breakups. For example, we’re left confused about Michaella Giorgio and Matt Waldrip’s failed relationship. We leave the season with a lot more questions than answers.

The whole point of the reunion is to get answers and closure for the viewers. Even the messiest seasons usually have some bright spots, but Love Is Blind: Boston doesn’t seem to have any. This makes us worry even more about the series’ future.

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(Image credit: Netflix)

There Was Too Much Focus On Unimportant Things

The reunion had bromance montages, an engagement announcement from someone who was barely on the season, a focus on some men who were barely on the show, a look at Blake Carver’s life in the sea, and a musical number. It seemed like the Love Is Blind Season 11 reunion wanted to do everything but focus on what viewers care about: information about the couples.

I know the show wanted to balance some lighthearted moments with the drama and heaviness. However, they just felt out of place. It took away from the really interesting parts of the reunion. Additionally, it felt extremely ironic that a show that’s supposed to focus on proving love can work under extreme circumstances chose to have “Stop the Wedding!” by Ashe as the season’s theme song.

It further emphasizes how much Love Is Blind doesn’t take itself seriously anymore. We don’t know if the producers still care at all about having successful couples.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Whole Love Is Blind Season 11 Reunion Was Awkward And Uncomfortable

Automatically, the Love Is Blind reunion felt uncomfortable. It just became increasingly that way as it progressed. It was an intense season, but the producers could have done more to make the tension less intense. It was either too intense or ridiculous with showing unnecessary things like montages.

Love Is Blind has had plenty of iconic moments, so the show has the capability for that. However, it’s losing its way in producing a well-executed, compelling show about relationships. The season as a whole and the reunion highlights this problem. Hopefully, they can start to pull it back to its old glory in the upcoming season.

We still think Love Is Blind, but it could use some help.