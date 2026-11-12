Ellen Pompeo Mostly Loves Grey's Fans, But I'd Be Annoyed By One Thing They Do As Well

Grey’s Anatomy is currently in its 23rd season on the 2026 TV schedule, which is still hard to comprehend. Given that the fans are still tuning in, though, no matter what that hospital has been through, it makes sense. While Ellen Pompeo loves Grey’s Anatomy fans, who have been keeping the show on the air for over 20 years, there is just one thing that annoys her. And I can’t say I blame her.

Pompeo starred in Grey’s Anatomy as the titular Dr. Meredith Grey since the very beginning, before ultimately departing as a series regular midway through Season 19. She’s remained on as narrator and executive producer, frequently returning to the halls of Grey Sloan Memorial in a guest capacity. Having been a staple on television for over 20 years, you’d imagine that Pompeo runs into a lot of fans. Unfortunately, it’s not always the greatest experience. The actress told Magic Radio that even though she loves the fans, she’s annoyed by one thing that would honestly annoy me, too:

To be honest, I’m so grateful for the show and so grateful for the fans, and I love them. But to be honest, when people call me Meredith, I do get a little bit annoyed. So I do get a little annoyed with that. I love that you love the show, but just call me by my right name. And everybody’s so nice, and they just say, you know, ‘I love you so much.’ And so, how really can I be upset at that?

I get why people would call celebrities by their characters’ names. You see them as their characters on television or in movies, and in the moment, you spot them and call them by their signature role. That being said, fans should probably be saying the celebrity’s name rather than their character’s, and I am someone who is a stickler for that. I would definitely find that annoying, because you’re meeting the actual person, not the fictional character. They’re two different people.

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For a show like Grey’s Anatomy that has been on for over two decades, I can get why it’s especially annoying as people have had 20 years to Meredith Grey’s actual name. That being said, Pompeo doesn’t seem to have any ill will towards the loyal Grey’s Anatomy fans. Sure, she’s annoyed when they don’t call her by her name, but she still loves them anyway. Folks may just want to be a bit more aware of what they say when they meet Pompeo or any other celebrity and make sure you’re getting the name right.

The actress is not on Grey’s Anatomy as much anymore, but whenever she does return to the medical drama, you never know what to expect. It’s always hard to see a Grey’s Anatomy star leave the series, but in Pompeo’s case, she’s simply not a series regular anymore, but is still a recurring actor. Of course, you can’t have Grey’s Anatomy without the Dr. Meredith Grey, so it’s not like the show could wipe the slate completely clean.

As of now, it’s hard to tell how long Grey’s Anatomy will remain on the air, but there doesn’t seem to be any end in sight. Meaning fans will have plenty of time to practice their hellos to Pompeo if they ever meet her so that they can get the name right. If anything, there are 23 seasons of Grey’s Anatomy reminding you who is starring in the series, so that’s a great place to start, and they’re all streaming with a Hulu subscription.